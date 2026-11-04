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Press Releases

Mobia Medical to Participate in the 8th Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference

November 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobia Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBI), a medical device company redefining stroke recovery for survivors living with life-altering motor impairments, today announced that members of management will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one investor meetings at the upcoming 8th Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference in New York. The fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 12:20 p.m. Pacific Time / 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

Event: 8th Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Time: 12:20 p.m. PT / 3:20 p.m. ET
Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/NUQKc6DhSdr7nD3Q2zrrqL/Y2MXruawnsXcnfxYAbBzJ6

A live and archived version of the fireside chat will be available via the News & Events page of the investor section of Mobia Medical’s website.

About Mobia Medical, Inc. 

Mobia Medical, Inc. is a medical device company redefining stroke recovery for survivors living with life-altering motor impairments. The Company’s Vivistim® Paired VNS™ System is the first and only clinically validated, FDA-approved implantable solution designed to improve upper limb function in chronic ischemic stroke survivors with moderate to severe upper extremity impairments. Therapy with the Vivistim® Paired VNS™ System combines targeted vagus nerve stimulation with functional movement to promote neuroplasticity and drive meaningful improvements in motor function. Mobia Medical is mobilizing patients, providers, and care partners to establish a better way forward in stroke care. 

Investor Relations Contact 
Louisa Smith 
Gilmartin Group, LLC 
investors@mobia.com

Media Inquiries Contact
Terri Clevenger
tclevenger@waterhousebrands.com


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