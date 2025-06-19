MMS Wins in the 2025 Fierce CRO Awards for Excellence in Client Service and Partnership and its CEO Named CRO Champion

CANTON (June 19, 2025) – MMS, a global, data-focused clinical research organization (CRO), has been named the winner of the 2025 Fierce CRO Award in the category of Excellence in Client Service and Partnership and the company’s CEO Dr. Uma Sharma has earned the CRO Champion Award, which recognizes leaders whose vision and values have shaped the future of clinical development.

Judged on innovation and impact, measurable outcomes, and scalability, MMS was selected as the top organization demonstrating a powerful commitment to building collaborative, long-term sponsor relationships.

“We are thrilled to be named the top CRO in two categories, and this is directly correlated to the trust that our clients place in us,” said Dr. Sharma. “At MMS, scientific integrity and client trust are inseparable. Together, they form the backbone of the long-standing partnerships we’re proud to cultivate across the globe. From large pharmaceutical sponsors to emerging biotech, we are honored to support them through the constantly evolving challenges of development and regulatory approvals. This award belongs to every global #OneMMS team member who brings our values to life.”

What Sets MMS Apart in Client Service