Press Releases

MMS Wins in the 2025 Fierce CRO Awards for Excellence in Client Service and Partnership and its CEO Named CRO Champion

June 19, 2025 
1 min read

CANTON (June 19, 2025) – MMS, a global, data-focused clinical research organization (CRO), has been named the winner of the 2025 Fierce CRO Award in the category of Excellence in Client Service and Partnership and the company’s CEO Dr. Uma Sharma has earned the CRO Champion Award, which recognizes leaders whose vision and values have shaped the future of clinical development.

Judged on innovation and impact, measurable outcomes, and scalability, MMS was selected as the top organization demonstrating a powerful commitment to building collaborative, long-term sponsor relationships.

“We are thrilled to be named the top CRO in two categories, and this is directly correlated to the trust that our clients place in us,” said Dr. Sharma. “At MMS, scientific integrity and client trust are inseparable. Together, they form the backbone of the long-standing partnerships we’re proud to cultivate across the globe. From large pharmaceutical sponsors to emerging biotech, we are honored to support them through the constantly evolving challenges of development and regulatory approvals. This award belongs to every global #OneMMS team member who brings our values to life.”

What Sets MMS Apart in Client Service 

MMS serves as an extension of its clients by leveraging its science and data-focused colleagues, processes, and platforms, including AI, in a way that fosters adaptability and enhances continuous innovation, speed and quality. Highlights of its approach include: 

  • Deep scientific and regulatory expertise that integrates seamlessly with Sponsor teams 
  • Exceptionally low annual global team turnover, allowing for long-term continuity and knowledge retention on every program 
  • Full end-to-end biometrics services embedding quality by design principles to de-risk drug development from trial design via KerusCloud® to submission 
  • Proactive communication and planning when working with FDA, EMA, and other global health authorities, navigating accelerated pathways, and supporting emerging and first-in-class areas
  • Custom data analytics via Datacise®, providing actionable real-time visibility into study progress, supporting sponsor oversight and enabling ICH E6 (R3) compliance 
  • A culture driven by SOUL (Sense of Urgency and Leadership), reflected in every interaction 

“Winning the Excellence in Client Service award and having Uma named CRO Champion validates the micro-decisions and care we put into every sponsor relationship,” said Ben Dudley, Chief Commercial Officer at MMS. “In today’s increasingly complex R&D environment, our team’s focus on responsiveness, scientific depth, and proactive planning is truly making a difference, and we’re thankful that the industry is recognizing our approach firsthand today.”

MMS continues to expand its offerings, recently integrating KerusCloud®, a cloud-based statistical modeling platform, and enhancing its end-to-end REMS services through proprietary technology and regulatory leadership. These advancements, coupled with the company’s commitment to excellence, demonstrate how MMS continues to lead in service, science, and strategic partnerships. 

To learn more about MMS and its global services, visit www.mmsholdings.com, and see the full list of winners and finalists at https://www.fiercebiotech.com/book/fierce-cro-awards.

About MMS 

MMS Holdings (MMS) is an award-winning, data-focused clinical research organization (CRO) that supports the pharmaceutical and biotech industries with a proven, scientific approach to complex trial data and regulatory submission challenges. Strong industry experience, a 19-year track record, AI technology-enabled services, and a data-driven approach to drug development make MMS a valuable CRO partner. With a global footprint across four continents, MMS maintains an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating. For more information, visit www.mmsholdings.com

Media Contacts

Don F. McLean, dmclean1@mmsholdings.com

+1-734-716-4182

 

