MMI’s Symani Surgical System Treats First Alzheimer’s Patient in Groundbreaking REMIND Study

FDA-IDE approved study enrolls first patient for robotic-assisted surgical intervention for neurodegenerative disease

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMI (Medical Microinstruments, Inc.), a robotics company dedicated to expanding treatment options and improving outcomes for patients with complex conditions, today announced completion of the first robotic-assisted procedure in REMIND, its U.S. Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) Study, evaluating microsurgical intervention for neurodegenerative disease. Performed by a multidisciplinary team at Baptist Health in Jacksonville, FL, the case represents the study's inaugural procedure and first patient enrollment – a participant with moderate Alzheimer’s disease with confirmed abnormalities in their deep cervical lymph node (dCLN) region.

The first-of-its-kind trial, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is evaluating the safety and feasibility of the Symani® Surgical System to perform microsurgical techniques in the region of the neck. The multi-center study will enroll 15 patients who will be followed through twelve months post procedure.

“This is a historic first and important step in advancing a potential breakthrough intervention for neurodegenerative disease,” said Mark Toland, CEO of MMI. “By evaluating novel microsurgical robotic techniques, we’re building on a decade of global research that moves science closer to what could become a life-changing treatment option for the tens of millions of Alzheimer's patients and caregivers globally.”

The procedure, performed using Symani, explores whether restoring lymphatic drainage pathways in the dCLNs may support improved clearance of harmful neurotoxins that scientific researchers believe contribute to the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Symani is the only commercially available robotic platform designed specifically for high-precision microsurgical and supermicrosurgical procedures.

This novel approach brings together a dedicated team of specialists with expansive areas of expertise across reconstructive microsurgery, neurology, neuroradiology, and neurosurgery, reflecting the uniquely collaborative effort required to explore new, emerging treatment pathways for complex neurodegenerative diseases.

Dr. Michael DeFazio, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon with Florida Plastic Surgery Group, who specializes in the surgical treatment of lymphedema, performed the procedure, with Ricardo Hanel, MD, PhD, Co-Medical Director of Baptist Stroke & Cerebrovascular Center at Baptist Health in Jacksonville, REMIND site PI, and member of the Federal Alzheimer’s Advisory Council as co-surgeon. Dr DeFazio commented, “I’m honored to join this effort in exploring how robotic lymphovenous bypass at the supermicrosurgical level can be applied in a new clinical context. Precision is paramount in such technically demanding procedures, and this robotic technology enables us to perform techniques with the control needed to explore this potential new and exciting application of lymphatic reconstruction.”

Dr. Hanel added, “The intersection of neuroscience and lymphatic biology is one of the most compelling frontiers in medicine today. By participating in this study, we’re accelerating beyond traditional research to explore how a surgical approach can open the door to exciting therapeutic pathways in neurodegenerative disease. This opens an exciting window of hope for all those patients and families living with this terrible condition.”

Matthew A. Zuino, MSIS, FACHE, president and CEO of Baptist Health in Jacksonville said, “With Alzheimer’s disease impacting over 580,000 patients and families across Florida, we believe it’s our responsibility to advance potential new approaches that drive progress and expand access to treatments for those who need it most. We are proud to be bringing the next generation of treatments to the region while contributing to the development of innovative therapies globally.”

Michael A. Mayo, DHA, FACHE, Baptist Health’s former president and CEO is also a member of the Federal Alzheimer’s Advisory Council and played a key role in bringing the technology and research to the health system.

As enrollment continues, data generated through REMIND is expected to inform future research, including the potential for a larger pivotal trial. REMIND is one of several studies underway at MMI aimed at building the clinical evidence needed to support the advancement of robotic microsurgery into additional and emerging applications.

If you are interested in receiving updates regarding our REMIND program, please register here for our newsletter.

The safety and effectiveness of the Symani Surgical System for lymphatic reconstruction for brain disease have not been established by any regulatory agency.

About REMIND

The early feasibility study, entitled REMIND, Robotic-Enabled Microsurgical Intervention for Neurodegenerative Disease, is an FDA-approved investigational clinical trial evaluating the use of robotic-assisted microsurgical techniques in the exploration of potential treatment pathways for Alzheimer’s disease. The study builds upon emerging scientific evidence on the role of glymphatic pathways in neurological disease and leverages the precision capabilities of MMI’s Symani® Surgical System. The primary endpoint of the study is device-related serious adverse events through 30 days post procedure. Additional endpoints include adverse events, biomarker and imaging changes, and cognitive assessments through 12 months post procedure. Use this link learn more about this trial and enrolling centers.

About MMI

MMI is on a mission to advance robotic technology that pushes the limits of soft tissue open surgery and opens new opportunities for surgeons to restore quality of life for more patients with complex conditions. The company was founded in 2015 near Pisa, Italy, and its proprietary Symani® Surgical System combines the world’s smallest wristed microinstruments with tremor-reducing and motion-scaling technologies to address significant unmet patient needs across the globe. This first-of-its-kind surgical robotic platform for open, soft tissue micro-level surgery can help address microvascular repair and lymphatic repair. In Europe and APAC, it also addresses peripheral nerve repair. The Symani System is authorized for use in the U.S. by the FDA and is a CE Marked medical device in Europe. MMI is backed by global investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Andera Partners, BioStar Capital, Deerfield Management, Fountain Healthcare Partners, Panakès Partners, RA Capital, Sambatech, and Wellington Partners.

Media Contact

Laura Bastardi, MWW Health

mmi@mww.com

Investor Relations

Lisa Croke, MMI

lisa.croke@mmimicro.com