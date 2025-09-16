MLAB Biosciences Appoints Dr. Edward M. Kaye as Chair of Scientific Advisory Board

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MLAB Biosciences, a biotechnology company pioneering novel therapies for neuromuscular disease, today announced the appointment of Edward M. Kaye, M.D., former Chief Executive Officer of Sarepta Therapeutics and Stoke Therapeutics, as Chair of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Kaye's appointment marks a significant milestone in MLAB's effort to build a world-class SAB at a time of accelerating momentum for the company.

Dr. Kaye is widely recognized as one of the leading experts in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) drug development. During his tenure at Sarepta, he guided the company through the approval of Exondys 51, the first disease-modifying therapy for DMD, and helped establish Sarepta as a global leader in neuromuscular medicine.

"Ed's appointment as SAB Chair is a powerful validation of our scientific approach," said Sean Cao, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of MLAB Biosciences, and CBC Group Operating Partner. "With his unparalleled experience in DMD and neuromuscular drug development, Ed will help guide us as we accelerate innovative therapies into the clinic."

"I am pleased to join MLAB as Chair of the SAB. MLAB's focus on muscle regeneration through the Notch pathway represents a novel and scientifically compelling strategy in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and related conditions. This approach has the potential to serve as a backbone therapy across the field, benefiting a broad spectrum of patients. I look forward to supporting MLAB's journey to deliver transformative therapies for patients.," said Dr. Edward M. Kaye.

MLAB's lead program, MLAB-001, is a muscle-specific antibody-fusion protein designed to activate the Notch signaling pathway and promote muscle regeneration. Unlike dystrophin-focused strategies, MLAB-001 is dystrophin-mutation agnostic, offering potential benefit to all DMD patients, either alone or in combination with existing therapies. With its leadership team and SAB in place, MLAB is building strong progress toward the clinic.

Dr. Kaye's appointment is the first in a series of distinguished SAB appointments as MLAB assembles a world-class advisory team of neuromuscular experts.

About MLAB Biosciences

MLAB is a biotechnology company incubated by ABio-X Holding ("ABio-X") with a focus on accelerating breakthroughs in protein therapeutic development for musculoskeletal diseases. ABio-X is a next-generation incubation platform creating life sciences companies at the convergence of disruptive technologies and innovative science to provide a better future for patients globally. ABio-X is founded and sponsored by CBC Group, a healthcare-dedicated asset management firm headquartered in Singapore.

Media Contact:

info@mlabbiosciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mlab-biosciences-appoints-dr-edward-m-kaye-as-chair-of-scientific-advisory-board-302555841.html

SOURCE MLAB Biosciences