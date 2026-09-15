MitoRx Therapeutics Appoints Clinical & Scientific Advisory Board to Guide the Development of MTRX31

Chaired by Mo Qatanani, PhD, Clinical & Scientific Advisory Board brings deep expertise in obesity, cardiometabolic disease and drug development

Board will guide MitoRx's development strategy for lead asset MTRX31 as it advances towards the clinic for the treatment of metabolically unhealthy obesity

Harwell Oxford, UK – 15 September 2026: MitoRx Therapeutics (“MitoRx”), a biotech company targeting the restoration of healthy mitochondrial metabolism in high-risk obesity, today announces the appointment of a Clinical & Scientific Advisory Board (CSAB) to guide the Company’s clinical development strategy for its lead asset, MTRX31.

The CSAB comprises several senior external scientific and clinical leaders, plus MitoRx’s Chief Scientific Officer, Xavier Jacq, PhD, and Consultant Chief Medical Officer, László Tankó, MD, PhD, DMSc, eMBA. The Board brings deep expertise spanning obesity, cardiometabolic disease and broader drug development, from discovery through to late-stage development including for assets that became blockbuster drugs, such as semaglutide.

Jon Rees, PhD, CEO of MitoRx Therapeutics said: “We are delighted to welcome Mo, Rury, Arne, Thomas, Sven, Rie and Mads to our cardiometabolic Clinical and Scientific Advisory Board. Their experience leading clinical development strategies for innovative assets in obesity and cardiometabolic disease will be invaluable as we progress MTRX31 as a differentiated, mitochondrial-targeted approach to metabolically unhealthy obesity.”

“I would also like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Professor Ele Ferrannini, who was a member of our prior Scientific Advisory Board before his sad passing earlier this year. Ele was a pioneer and leader in the field of diabetes research, we all miss not only his scientific expertise, but his kindness and generosity as a colleague and friend.”

Mo Qatanani, PhD, Chair of MitoRx’s Clinical & Scientific Advisory Board, added: “The emergence of effective weight-loss therapies has transformed obesity treatment, but substantial unmet need remains among patients with metabolic dysfunction and elevated cardiovascular risk. MTRX31 represents an innovative mitochondrial-targeted approach that has generated compelling preclinical results. MitoRx has assembled a world-class group of experts across obesity, metabolism, and drug development, and I look forward to working closely with the team to shape the clinical strategy for this differentiated program.”

In addition to Xavier Jacq and László Tankó, the following have been appointed to the CSAB. Full biographies are available on the MitoRx website here.

Mo Qatanani, PhD (Chair)

Mo Qatanani brings more than 20 years of experience in drug discovery, translational research and development across the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Most recently, Mo served as Chief Scientific Officer of Scholar Rock, where he led the company's research and preclinical organization and contributed to the advancement of programs across neuromuscular and metabolic diseases. Previously, he was a founding R&D leader at Dyne Therapeutics and held scientific and leadership roles at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Synageva BioPharma and Merck.

His experience spans cardiometabolic and rare diseases, translational research, and the advancement of novel therapeutics from discovery through late-stage clinical development.

Professor Arne Astrup, MD, DMSc, FASN (Deputy Chair)

Professor Astrup is a world-leading researcher in nutrition, obesity and cardiometabolic disease, and co-discoverer of GLP-1 as a satiety hormone. He has authored over 1,500 peer-reviewed papers, with his research having informed international public health policy, such as Denmark's ban on industrial trans-fat.

Professor Astrup is a former President of the World Obesity Federation and founding Editor-in-Chief of Obesity Reviews and currently serves on the boards of several international foundations and biotechs, including Eolo Pharma and Concepteq.

Professor Rury Holman, MB, ChB, FRCP, FMedSci

Professor Holman is a globally recognised authority on diabetes and cardiometabolic diseases. As an Emeritus Professor of Diabetic Medicine at the University of Oxford and former Director of the University of Oxford Diabetes Trials Unit, he has led groundbreaking clinical research for improving the management of diabetes and cardiometabolic diseases.

His accolades include the ADA Harold Rifkin Award for Distinguished International Service, the Diabetes UK Robert Turner Award for Research Impact and the 2024 ADA Banting Medal for Scientific Achievement.

Thomas Jaecklin, MD

Thomas brings 25 years of experience as an executive drug development leader, currently serving as fractional CMO and board member in several biotech companies. Prior to this he served as CMO for NodThera, advancing a NLRP3 inhibitor pipeline in cardiometabolic indications, SVP Clinical Development at Mirum Pharmaceuticals, leading the successful registration of Livmarli® in pediatric liver disease, and Vice President, Global Project Head at Galapagos, leading a JAK inhibitor project in both commercial and Phase 3 indications.

Sven Moosmang, MD, PhD

Sven is an experienced physician-scientist and global clinical development leader with over 15 years of experience across cardiovascular–renal–metabolic (CVRM) disorders and obesity. He is VP of Nonclinical Sciences at Philip Morris International (PMI), where he leads a team of over 180 scientists and physicians.

Prior to joining PMI, Sven served as Therapeutic Area Head, Translational Medicine & Clinical Pharmacology at Boehringer Ingelheim, leading clinical project teams across obesity, diabetes, renal and cardiovascular portfolios.

Rie Schultz Hansen, PhD

Rie is Chief Scientific Officer at Augustine Therapeutics, where she leads early-stage drug discovery and development initiatives. She has more than 20 years of experience in drug discovery and translational research.

Rie also spent almost 12 years at Zealand Pharma in roles including Interim CSO and Head of Discovery and Innovation, leading programs across cardiometabolic and inflammatory diseases.

Mads Axelsen, MD, CPharmMed, MBA

With 35+ years of pharmaceutical and biotech experience with a particular focus on cardiometabolic disease, Mads recently retired from his position as the Chief Medical Officer at Gubra at the end of 2025. He supported Gubra's IPO on Nasdaq Copenhagen and played a key role in securing a landmark $2.2B licensing deal with AbbVie for the GUBamy obesity program.

Mads has also held Chief Medical Officer and medical leadership roles at companies including Novo Nordisk, Vaccibody (now Nykode) and NatImmune. At Novo Nordisk, he was the medical director for major assets including semaglutide, insulin detemir and liraglutide, and managed development plans, program execution and regulatory interactions with FDA, EMA and PMDA.

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About MitoRx Therapeutics

MitoRx is a biotech company targeting the restoration of healthy mitochondrial metabolism in high-risk obesity. High-risk obesity is present in about 25-40% of the population with obesity and is characterized by visceral adiposity, insulin resistance, lipotoxicity and mitochondrial dysfunction, which is often described as metabolically unhealthy obesity. These patients are at disproportionate risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease, metabolic-associated steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Our first-in-class small molecule asset, MTRX31, is designed to reduce ectopic fat by restoring healthy mitochondrial metabolism rather than suppressing appetite. This differentiated approach has the potential to deliver durable, high-quality weight loss characterized by preferential fat loss and preservation of lean mass, while improving broader measures of metabolic health. In a preclinical diet-induced obesity model, MTRX31 demonstrated significant reductions in body weight and fat mass, preservation of lean mass and improvements in metabolic parameters, with greater and more durable weight loss than tirzepatide at the doses evaluated.

Find out more about our work on LinkedIn or visit our website at mitorxtherapeutics.com.

For more information about MitoRx Therapeutics, please contact:

MitoRx Therapeutics

info@mitorxtherapeutics.com

ICR Healthcare

Tracy Cheung, Ashley Tapp, Phillip Marriage

mitorx@icrhealthcare.com