Mitochondrial Transplantation Conference Showcases Positive Advances in Mitochondrial Medicine

MANHASSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The first annual Mitochondrial Transplantation and Next Generation Therapeutics Conference, hosted by Northwell Health’s Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, brought together leading scientists, clinicians and innovators in the fields of mitochondrial medicine, transplantation and bioengineering. The three-day conference, held April 27-29 at Hofstra University featured a diverse program of scientific presentations, panel discussions, networking opportunities as well as powerful conversations with advocates, families and patients suffering from mitochondrial diseases.

The conference, led by Lance Becker, MD, professor in the Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine at the Feinstein Institutes, focused on the translational potential of mitochondrial transplantation to address a range of health challenges, from aging and longevity to traumatic brain injury and genetic disorders.

“The growing field of mitochondrial transplantation holds promise for transforming how we treat patients living with some of the most complex diseases – many of whom have no current treatment options,” said Dr. Becker. “This conference, the first of many more cross-industry conversations, serves as a vital platform for accelerating the translation of cutting-edge research into effective therapies for patients.”

Mitochondrial transplantation is an emerging therapeutic approach aimed at addressing mitochondrial dysfunction by transferring healthy mitochondria into damaged or dysfunctional cells. This innovative technique holds promise for treating a variety of conditions, including genetic mitochondrial diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, ischemia-related injuries and other conditions associated with mitochondrial impairment.

Several hundred attendees from academia, industry and research foundations across the United States, and internationally, convened to discuss topics such as clinical trials for mitochondrial transplantation, novel mitochondrial transfer technologies, therapeutic applications in various disease models (including cardiac arrest, retinal ischemia and cutaneous wounds), and the development of enhanced mitochondrial monitoring and therapeutic strategies.

Key highlights of the summit included keynote presentations by Dr. Becker and James McCully, PhD, associate professor of surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital, part of Harvard Medical School, along with focused sessions on translational studies, communicating scientific advancements, and the future of mitochondrial transplantation. Interactive panel discussions explored critical questions in the field and strategies to accelerate innovation and impact. Dedicated poster sessions and networking events fostered collaboration and knowledge exchange among participants.

