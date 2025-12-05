Mission Bio’s Tapestri Single Cell Multi-Omics Platform for Exploratory Biomarker Analysis Supports Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPNs) Data Presentation at ASH 2025

Mission Bio’s Tapestri® Platform and custom assay development platform supported exploratory biomarker analysis for Incyte’s INCA033989 clinical trial for myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), enabling single-cell DNA and protein profiling to better understand clonal evolution, treatment response, and resistance mechanisms.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mission Bio, Inc., a leader in single-cell multi-omic solutions for precision medicine, announced that its Tapestri Platform and custom assay development supported initial exploratory biomarker analysis data presented by Incyte at the ASH 2025 conference in Orlando, Florida, in December. The data demonstrate Tapestri® Platform’s ability to accelerate the understanding of Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPNs) disease biology at the single-cell level.

Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) are a type of blood cancer caused by genetic mutations in blood-forming stem cells. These mutations—found in the JAK2, TPO-R, or CALR genes—lead to uncontrolled growth of certain blood cells. INCA033989, an investigational monoclonal antibody, targets mutant calreticulin (CALR), a key driver in MPN pathogenesis.

The data presented at ASH 2025 illustrate how the Tapestri’s single-cell data was leveraged to understand disease persistence and clonal expansion in MPNs. Subsequently, Tapestri’s single-cell DNA and protein profiling was applied to gain deeper insights into clonal evolution, disease progression, and treatment response in patients with MPNs.

The Tapestri Platform enables high-resolution detection of co-occurring mutations and cell surface protein expression, providing a more comprehensive picture of tumor heterogeneity and immune interactions in MPNs. By incorporating Mission Bio’s single-cell technology, Incyte was able to better characterize clonal diversity, track resistance mechanisms, and refine patient stratification strategies to help advance the development of precision therapies for MPNs.

“Our collaboration with Incyte highlights the role of single-cell multi-omics as an advanced clinical biomarker tool and the potential power of single-cell analysis in supporting targeted therapy development in the clinic,” said Brian Kim, CEO at Mission Bio. “By unraveling the complexity of MPNs at the single-cell level, we can enhance complex biomarker analysis for targeted therapies in this space.”

To learn more about Mission Bio, the Tapestri® Platform, and Pharma Assay Development (PAD) services, please visit www.missionbio.com.

About Mission Bio

Mission Bio is the single-cell multi-omics leader. The company’s Tapestri Platform is unique in its capabilities, offering an unparalleled level of granularity and precision that is critical for complex research areas such as cancer studies, pharmaceutical development, and advanced cell and gene therapies. Unlike traditional methods such as bulk sequencing, Tapestri provides a level of precision that opens the door for more tailored and effective treatment strategies. Researchers globally depend on Tapestri to identify rare cell populations, understand mechanisms of therapeutic resistance and response, and establish key quality metrics for next-generation medical treatments. With the Tapestri Platform, Mission Bio continued to set the standard in the field, contributing significantly to the progress of personalized medicine and targeted therapies. To learn more about Mission Bio and the Tapestri Platform, please visit missionbio.com.

Media Contact

media@missionbio.com