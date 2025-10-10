Mission Bio Appoints Dr. Zivjena Vucetic as Chief Medical Officer to Lead Clinical Adoption and Biopharma Partnerships

Physician-scientist with experience spanning biomarker development and regulatory submissions joins to expand Tapestri’s reach to guide therapeutic insights

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mission Bio, a leader in single-cell multi-omics for precision medicine, today announced the appointment of Zivjena Vucetic, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer. A physician-scientist with more than 15 years of experience in diagnostics and emerging platforms, Dr. Vucetic has directed medical and scientific strategies that move technologies from discovery to clinical settings, building regulatory confidence and supporting adoption across multiple therapeutic areas.

Dr. Vucetic most recently served as Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President at Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, where she directed medical strategy across a multibillion-dollar global portfolio and advanced blood-based biomarker programs in Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. At Karius, she built the clinical and regulatory foundation for an infectious disease sequencing test that achieved FDA Breakthrough Device designation. She has also held leadership roles at Clinical Genomics, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Fujirebio Diagnostics, guiding end-to-end validation, payer engagement, and publication strategy while building strong partnerships with pharma and academic consortia.

“Zivjena brings a proven record of translating breakthrough science into clinical adoption at global scale,” said Brian Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Mission Bio. “Her leadership strengthens our ability to deliver evidence and confidence to our partners as they bring precision therapies to patients. With her expertise, Mission Bio is positioned to set the standard for how single-cell multi-omics informs the next generation of drug development and clinical research.”

“Throughout my career, I have focused on building the clinical evidence and regulatory confidence required to move new diagnostics from concept to adoption,” said Dr. Vucetic. “Mission Bio’s single-cell multi-omics platform carries the same potential to shift standards in precision medicine, and I am eager to help extend its impact across cancer, cell and gene therapy, and therapeutic development.”

Mission Bio’s Tapestri Platform is deployed worldwide by biopharma and academic researchers to detect rare cell populations, profile clonal heterogeneity, validate biomarkers, and support cell and gene therapy pipelines. With recent innovations in tri-omics, sample multiplexing, and an expanding Pharma Assay Development (PAD) service line, the company is extending its role from discovery into translational and late-stage therapeutic development.

About Mission Bio

Mission Bio is the single-cell tri-omics leader. The company’s Tapestri Platform is unique in its capabilities, offering an unparalleled level of granularity and precision that is critical for complex research areas such as cancer studies, pharmaceutical development, and advanced cell and gene therapies. Unlike traditional methods, such as bulk sequencing, Tapestri provides a level of precision that opens the door for more tailored and effective treatment strategies. Researchers globally depend on Tapestri to identify rare cell populations, understand mechanisms of therapeutic resistance and response, and establish key quality metrics for next-generation medical treatments. With the Tapestri Platform, Mission Bio is setting the standard in the field, contributing significantly to the progress of personalized medicine and targeted therapies. To learn more about Mission Bio and the Tapestri Platform, please visit missionbio.com.

