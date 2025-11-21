Mission Bio Announces Single-Cell Targeted DNA + RNA Assay at ASH 2025, Closing the Mutation-to-Expression Gap in Cancer Research

New Tapestri® assay measures both genotypic and transcriptional signals within individual cells, enabling researchers to map resistance, relapse, and lineage evolution across hematologic malignancies.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mission Bio, a leader in single-cell multi-omics solutions for precision medicine, today announced its Tapestri® Single-Cell Targeted DNA + RNA Assay, the first commercial platform to measure genotypic and transcriptional readouts within the same cell. The assay empowers oncology and translational researchers to directly link mutations to their functional consequences, uncovering the mechanisms that drive resistance, relapse, and therapeutic response– advancing precision medicine to enable more effective therapeutic innovation.

Advancements have been made in mapping clonal architecture in blood cancers via single-cell genotyping. However, linking these genetic mutations to gene expression, the driver of phenotype and treatment response, remains a major challenge. The Tapestri Targeted DNA + RNA Assay unifies both genotyping and gene expression in the same cell, eliminating multi-platform data integration and heavy computational alignment, enabling investigators to observe how mutations influence transcriptional states in acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes, and engineered cell therapies.

Peer-reviewed work published in Nature Methods using the Tapestri platform showed that cells with higher mutational burden exhibit enhanced tumorigenic gene expression and B-cell-receptor signaling, evidence of the method’s sensitivity and relevance to hematology. Its debut at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2025 coincides with a broader shift toward functional, single-cell multi-omic profiling in translational hematology.

"The DNA+RNA assay provides powerful resolution into the mutational landscape and cell states within leukemia,” says Bobby Bowman, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of Pennsylvania, Department of Cancer Biology. “With this assay, we were able to chart clonal evolution in response to therapy, and resolve not only which clones survived but the gene expression programs that emerged following therapy."

The assay unites targeted genotyping and transcript quantification in a single workflow, analyzing thousands of cells per run and quantifying expression of up to 200 transcripts to link genetic changes with their functional impact. The design preserves existing Tapestri chemistry and instrumentation, allowing current users to add RNA capability without re-validation of laboratory infrastructure or data pipelines.

“For translational and cell therapy researchers, combining DNA and RNA signals from the same cells reveals how variants act in real time,” said Adam Sciambi, PhD, Mission Bio CTO and co-founder. “It turns inference into direct observation, an essential step toward mechanistic insights for next-generation therapies.”

The assay is currently offered for research use only and will be featured in demonstrations at ASH on Dec. 6-9, 2025, at Booth #2129, where Mission Bio will highlight use cases spanning therapy resistance, relapse modeling, and preclinical quality assessment.

This launch continues Mission Bio’s leadership in single-cell multi-omics. Adding RNA expression profiling to the established Tapestri platform used worldwide across cancer research, pharmaceutical development, and cell and gene therapy programs demonstrates Mission Bio’s focus in helping investigators truly understand the biological complexity of diseases at the single-cell level. By enabling the simultaneous analysis of genotype and gene expression within the same cells, Mission Bio has established a new analytical standard for translational hematology and engineered cell development.

About Mission Bio

Mission Bio is the single-cell multi-omics leader. The company’s Tapestri Platform is unique in its capabilities, offering an unparalleled level of granularity and precision that is critical for complex research areas such as cancer studies, pharmaceutical development, and advanced cell and gene therapies. Unlike traditional methods such as bulk sequencing, Tapestri provides a level of precision that opens the door for more tailored and effective treatment strategies. Researchers globally depend on Tapestri to identify rare cell populations, understand mechanisms of therapeutic resistance and response, and establish key quality metrics for next-generation medical treatments. With the Tapestri Platform, Mission Bio continued to set the standard in the field, contributing significantly to the progress of personalized medicine and targeted therapies. To learn more about Mission Bio and the Tapestri Platform, please visit missionbio.com.

