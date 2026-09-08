Mirum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Rob Myers as Chief Medical Officer

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a leading rare disease company, today announced the appointment of Rob Myers, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer, effective September 21, 2026. Dr. Myers will join the company’s leadership team and lead Mirum's global medical and clinical development functions.

Dr. Myers is an accomplished physician-scientist and drug development leader with more than two decades of experience developing novel medicines. A widely recognized hepatologist, he has held senior development leadership roles in industry and academia, contributed to the advancement of numerous clinical programs, and built a distinguished scientific record that includes more than 200 peer-reviewed publications. His development experience spans primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and broader hepatology, including contributions to the understanding of PSC natural history, diagnosis, and management, and extends beyond liver disease through recent work in metabolism and endocrine-related disorders.

Dr. Myers joins Mirum from OrsoBio, where he served as Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development. Prior to OrsoBio, he held senior leadership positions at Gilead Sciences, overseeing clinical development programs across liver fibrosis, cholestatic liver diseases and gastrointestinal inflammation. Dr. Myers earned his M.D. and completed his Internal Medicine training at Western University, followed by a Gastroenterology fellowship at the University of Calgary and a Hepatology fellowship at Université de Paris VI. He additionally earned a master's degree in Epidemiology from the University of Calgary.

“Rob is a proven development leader whose experience is exceptionally well aligned with both Mirum’s portfolio today and where we are headed,” said Chris Peetz, Chief Executive Officer of Mirum. “His deep expertise in liver disease, combined with broad clinical development leadership, comes at an important moment in Mirum’s evolution with expected growth in our commercial portfolio and an increasingly diverse late-stage pipeline. Rob will play a critical role in helping us bring breakthrough medicines forward for people living with rare diseases.”

"Mirum has built a distinctive rare disease company by combining deep drug development and delivery expertise with a clear focus on conditions where patients have historically had too few options," said Dr. Myers. "I am excited to join at such an important stage of the company’s growth and to work with the team to advance a pipeline of medicines with the potential to make a meaningful difference for patients and families."

The company also announced that Joanne Quan, M.D. will be departing Mirum. Mirum thanks Dr. Quan for her leadership and many contributions to advance Mirum’s medicines for rare disease patients.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) is a leading rare disease company with a global footprint of approved products and a broad pipeline of investigational medicines. Purpose-built to bring forward breakthrough medicines for people with overlooked conditions, Mirum focuses on rare liver and rare genetic diseases, where it has built deep expertise and strong connections to patient communities. The company’s commercial portfolio includes LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) for Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), CHOLBAM® (cholic acid) for bile-acid synthesis disorders, and CTEXLI® (chenodiol) for cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (CTX).

Mirum’s clinical-stage pipeline includes volixibat, an IBAT inhibitor in late-stage development for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), brelovitug, a fully human monoclonal antibody in late-stage development for chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV), zilurgisertib, an ALK2 inhibitor under regulatory review with the FDA for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), and MRM-3379, a PDE4D inhibitor being evaluated for Fragile X syndrome (FXS).

Mirum’s success is driven by a team dedicated to advancing high impact medicines through strategic development, disciplined execution and purposeful collaboration across the rare disease ecosystem. Learn more at www.mirumpharma.com and follow Mirum on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, expected growth in our commercial portfolio, the anticipated benefits of our pipeline of medicines for patients and families, the anticipated hiring of our incoming Chief Medical Officer and the impact that Dr. Myers is expected to have on our medicines and our business. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “expected,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “guidance,” “target,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mirum’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Mirum’s business in general, risks and uncertainties associated with pharmaceutical development and commercialization in general, the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic events, and the other risks described in Mirum’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Mirum undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Mirum and the Mirum logo are trademarks of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Andrew McKibben

ir@mirumpharma.com

Media Contact:

Meredith Kiernan

media@mirumpharma.com