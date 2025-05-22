MINO Labs Publishes First-Ever Human Clinical Trial Demonstrating Protective Benefits of CBD Cream Against UVA-Induced Skin Damage--Offering New Hope for Fighting Skin Cancer and Photoaging

New science and skincare innovation, CielementsMD® DNA Defense Daily Cream, works with sunscreen to prevent photoaging and lower skin cancer risk—with clinically-proven results.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MINO Labs, LLC ("MINO Labs"), a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company, is proud to announce the publication of a groundbreaking clinical study in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology (JAAD), highlighting the protective benefits of its patented CannaXR™ (extended release) cannabidiol (CBD) cream: DNA Defense Daily Cream.

As May marks Skin Cancer Awareness Month and "Don't Fry Day" falls on May 23, this scientific milestone establishes a new category of sun protection at a crucial time of year for sun safety awareness—offering fresh hope in the fight against skin aging and sun-induced skin cancers.

The peer-reviewed study is the first-ever in-human clinical trial to demonstrate that a CBD-based topical can reduce Ultraviolet A (UVA)-induced DNA damage at the cellular level, preventing both nuclear and mitochondrial DNA mutations associated with accelerated skin aging and skin cancer.

"CBD has a volume of supporting evidence in the literature for enumerable skin benefits, however the translation to the bottle in your hand has been limited due to its ability to actually get into the skin. The innovative delivery system used in this product, Z-pods™, fills that gap and now allows us to take full advantage of the incredible potential CBD has to offer," said Dr. Adam Friedman, Professor and Chair of Dermatology at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and co-inventor of the Z-pod™ technology.

The full study, titled "Topical Nanoencapsulated Cannabidiol Cream as an Innovative Strategy Combating UVA-Induced Nuclear and Mitochondrial DNA Injury: A Pilot Randomized Clinical Study," is available here: JAAD.

Key Findings from Clinical Trial (NCT05279495):

Visible Protection:



21% less erythema (skin redness) in CannaXR™ -treated areas after exposure to 3x the amount of UVA needed to burn the skin. Reduced epidermal skin thickening and damage (a sign of early UV skin damage) Fewer sunburn cells and lower OGG1 staining (a biomarker for free radical DNA damage)

Cellular-Level Defense:



Reduced the expected and harmful nuclear DNA base lesions from UVA exposure Significantly fewer mitochondrial DNA mutations , particularly in ND1 and ND4—key genes implicated in skin aging and UV-related cancer risk



"This landmark study represents a major advance in dermatological protection and anti-aging science," said Dr. Brian Berman, MD, PhD, principal investigator and past Vice President of the American Academy of Dermatology. "With skin cancer still the most diagnosed cancer in the U.S., solutions like CannaXR™ that demonstrate molecular protection are a vital step forward."

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 6.1 million U.S. adults are treated annually for basal and squamous cell carcinoma, costing over $8.9 billion. UVA exposure plays a major role in this, accelerating both visible aging and DNA damage that can lead to cancer.

CannaXR™: Science Meets Skincare in the Fight Against Sun Damage

Developed by MINO Labs, CannaXR™ combines advanced nanotechnology and cannabidiol in a novel extended-release cream that may offer a new kind of topical protection—complementing sunscreen, but focused on reducing internal cellular damage "Innovative drug delivery systems are key factors on effectiveness of each product" mentioned Manuel Cosme Odabachian, CEO of MINO Labs.

As we recognize Skin Cancer Awareness Month, MINO Labs is committed to driving awareness and offering evidence-based tools to help individuals better protect their skin and long-term health.

About MINO Labs

MINO Labs is a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging two decades of dermatologic innovation to develop next-generation wellness and protective therapies. With a growing pipeline of nanotechnology-based products, MINO Labs is poised to transform how we protect and preserve skin health.

Learn more: www.cielementsmd.com

Contact:

Jennifer Fisherman-Ruff Jennifer@RuffCommunications.com

Carina Bonasera Carina@ruffcommunications.com

Emily Tindol Emily@ruffcomminications.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mino-labs-publishes-first-ever-human-clinical-trial-demonstrating-protective-benefits-of-cbd-cream-against-uva-induced-skin-damageoffering-new-hope-for-fighting-skin-cancer-and-photoaging-302450635.html

SOURCE MINO Labs