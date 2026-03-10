MiNK Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with C-Further to Advance PRAME-Targeted iNKT Cell Therapy for Pediatric Cancers

Selected as a C-Further program with up to ~$1.1 million in non-dilutive, aggregate payments to advance IND-enabling development, with potential for meaningful double-digit downstream commercial revenue participation



NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics (Nasdaq: INKT) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, today announced a strategic collaboration with C-Further, an international pediatric oncology therapeutics consortium enabled by Cancer Research Horizons, LifeArc and Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity (GOSH Charity), to develop a PRAME-targeted TCR-engineered iNKT cell therapy for pediatric cancers.

This collaboration represents one of the first programs selected by C-Further since the consortium’s launch and reflects a shared commitment to accelerating innovative, well-tolerated immunotherapies for children with cancers that have limited treatment options.

Advancing a Differentiated PRAME-Targeted iNKT Platform

The collaboration between MiNK Therapeutics and C-Further will advance a T cell receptor (TCR)–engineered invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapy targeting PRAME (Preferentially Expressed Antigen in Melanoma), a tumor-associated antigen highly expressed across multiple pediatric and adult malignancies with limited expression in healthy tissues. PRAME is particularly relevant in pediatric cancers such as sarcomas, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and medulloblastoma, where actionable targets remain scarce and outcomes following relapse are poor.

By combining PRAME-specific antigen recognition with MiNK’s iNKT cell platform, the program seeks to harness the unique biology of iNKT cells—immune effectors that bridge innate and adaptive immunity—to enable precise tumor targeting while also activating coordinated immune responses within the tumor microenvironment.

MiNK’s iNKT platform is designed to overcome key limitations of traditional cell therapies, which often require patient-specific manufacturing, lengthy production timelines, and intensive pre-treatment. As an allogeneic, off-the-shelf therapy derived from healthy donors, iNKT cells can be manufactured in advance, cryopreserved, and delivered to patients when needed without HLA matching or toxic lymphodepleting chemotherapy. This approach may enable faster treatment, improved tolerability, and broader access—particularly important for children with aggressive cancers who cannot afford delays in care.

The PRAME-TCR-iNKT program reflects MiNK’s broader strategy to apply its iNKT platform across validated tumor antigens and high-need disease settings, with the goal of delivering durable immune responses while maintaining a strong focus on safety, accessibility, and long-term survivorship.

Strategic and Financial Terms

Under the agreement, the MiNK program will receive approximately $1.1 million in non-dilutive, aggregate funding to support IND-enabling development of its PRAME-TCR-iNKT asset, advancing the program through preclinical candidate nomination and key translational milestones, with payments tied to the completion of defined scientific milestones.

The agreement also includes a meaningful double-digit share of downstream commercial revenues, reflecting the company’s proprietary iNKT platform and its role in enabling next-generation TCR-based cellular therapies aligned with the objectives of the C-Further program.

Importantly, the collaboration is non-exclusive, preserving MiNK’s ability to continue advancing its iNKT platform independently and to pursue tumor antigen targets across oncology indications and partnerships. The structure reflects MiNK’s broader strategy of leveraging its allogeneic iNKT platform through selective collaborations while retaining long-term value creation opportunities.

Under the collaboration, MiNK will serve as the lead industry partner, contributing its iNKT platform, engineering capabilities, and translational development expertise. Investigators at the University of Southampton, led by Dr. Ali Roghanian and Dr. Salah Mansour, will support independent, comparative preclinical studies to evaluate anti-tumor activity, persistence, and safety across multiple pediatric cancer models, including patient-derived tumor systems with the goal of nominating a single lead clinical candidate for advancement toward first-in-human studies in children.

This consortium-led model is designed to enable data-driven candidate selection while advancing the program in a capital-efficient and non-dilutive manner.

“Being selected as one of the first programs supported by C-Further underscores both the maturity of MiNK’s iNKT platform and its potential to address areas of profound unmet need such as pediatric cancers,” said Jennifer Buell, President and Chief Executive Officer of MiNK Therapeutics. “Invariant natural killer T cells occupy a unique position in the immune system, coordinating anti-tumor responses that extend beyond direct tumor targeting. This collaboration builds on the growing clinical advancement of our iNKT programs, while expanding the platform into PRAME-targeted cell therapy for children facing cancers with limited treatment options.”

“From its inception, C-Further has focused on identifying programs that bring together innovative platforms, strong translational science, and the potential for real impact in pediatric oncology regardless of the modality or potential cancer indications,” said Lone Friis, PhD, C-Further Program Co-lead. “Following our first round of review, we selected MiNK Therapeutics’ iNKT cell platform as the foundation for our first partnership. We are excited to support this collaboration as it advances a differentiated cell therapy approach for children with cancers that urgently need new treatment options.”

Dr. Ali Roghanian, Associate Professor of Cancer Immunology at the University of Southampton, investigator for CF-033, said, “This collaboration allows us to apply our expertise in iNKT cell biology and pediatric cancer models to a clearly defined translational goal. Our role is to rigorously evaluate and select the most suitable candidate, ensuring that only the strongest and safest therapy is advanced towards clinical trials for children. We’re very excited to advance CF-033 together with MiNK Therapeutic’s translational expertise and C-Further's collaborative, child-first drug discovery model.”

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies and precision-targeted immune technologies. MiNK’s proprietary platform is designed to restore immune balance and drive cytotoxic responses across cancer, immune-mediated diseases, and pulmonary immune failure. MiNK’s lead candidate, agenT-797, is an off-the-shelf iNKT cell therapy currently in clinical development for GvHD, solid tumors, and severe pulmonary inflammation. With a scalable cryopreserved manufacturing process and differentiated biology bridging innate and adaptive immunity, MiNK is committed to developing next-generation immune reconstitution therapies. For more information, visit www.minktherapeutics.com or follow us on X @MiNK_iNKT.

About C-Further

C-Further is an international consortium that aims to bring together drug discovery and development researchers, clinicians, partners and impact investors with a shared commitment to creating new therapeutics for childhood cancers. Our vision is to break from the conventional approach of repurposing adult therapies causing lasting harm to developing bodies – and create a world where young patients are treated effectively with tailored, well-tolerated treatments. Together we’re combining expertise from around the world to create an innovation ecosystem that allows us to challenge conventional approaches to developing therapies and accelerate promising ideas towards better outcomes for children living with cancer. Our operational model brings together industry-standard drug discovery and academic innovation, ensuring a clear and viable path to patients. If you share this vision and believe you can contribute, we invite you to connect with us and be part of the change: info@c-further.org. Visit www.c-further.org for more information.

About University of Southampton

The University of Southampton drives original thinking, turns knowledge into action and impact, and creates solutions to the world’s challenges. We are among the top 100 institutions globally (QS World University Rankings 2025). Our academics are leaders in their fields, forging links with high-profile international businesses and organisations, and inspiring a 24,000-strong community of exceptional students, from over 135 countries worldwide. Through our high-quality education, the University helps students on a journey of discovery to realise their potential and join our global network of over 300,000 alumni. www.southampton.ac.uk

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential, safety, and anticipated benefits of agenT-797; clinical trial design, timing, and enrollment; and MiNK’s broader development plans. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties detailed in MiNK’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MiNK cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

