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Mineralys Therapeutics to Participate in the Stifel 2026 Virtual Cardiometabolic Forum

September 24, 2026 | 
1 min read

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and aldosterone-related adverse outcomes in comorbid conditions such as chronic kidney disease, obstructive sleep apnea and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, announced today that management will be participating in the Stifel 2026 Virtual Cardiometabolic Forum taking place on September 30, 2026.

Stifel 2026 Virtual Cardiometabolic Forum
Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Time:  12:00pm ET
Format:  Fireside Chat

A live webcast of this fireside chat can be accessed on the “News & Events” page in the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.

About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease, obstructive sleep apnea and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is an investigational, proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedInX and Bluesky.

Contact:

Investor Relations investorrelations@mineralystx.com


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