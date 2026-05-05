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Press Releases

Mineralys Therapeutics to Participate in the Bank of America Securities 2026 Health Care Conference

May 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

RADNOR, Pa., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, announced that management will be participating in the Bank of America Securities 2026 Health Care Conference being held in Las Vegas on May 11-14, 2026.

Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference
Date:Tuesday, May 12, 2026
Time:9:20am PT
Format:Fireside Chat
Webcast Link 
  

A live webcast of this fireside chat can also be accessed on the “News & Events” page in the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.

About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as CKD, OSA and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedInTwitter and Bluesky.

Contact:

Investor Relations
investorrelations@mineralystx.com

Media Relations
Melyssa Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
Email: mweible@elixirhealthpr.com


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