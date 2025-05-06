SUBSCRIBE
Mineralys Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, May 12, 2025

May 6, 2025 | 
1 min read

RADNOR, Pa., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced it will report its financial results from the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the financial markets close on Monday, May 12, 2025.

Monday, May 12th @ 4:30 p.m. ET 
Domestic:1-800-717-1738
International:1-646-307-1865
Conference ID:53214
Webcast:Link
  

A live webcast of the conference call may also be found on the “News & Events” page in the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.

About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, CKD, OSA and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is developing for cardiorenal conditions affected by dysregulated aldosterone, including hypertension, CKD and OSA. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:

Investor Relations
investorrelations@mineralystx.com

Media Relations
Tom Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
Phone: (1) 515-707-9678
Email: tweible@elixirhealthpr.com


Pennsylvania Earnings Events
