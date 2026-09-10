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Mineralys Therapeutics Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - September 9, 2026

September 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and aldosterone-related adverse outcomes in comorbid conditions such as chronic kidney disease, obstructive sleep apnea and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, announced today that, on September 8, 2026, the Compensation Committee of Mineralys’ Board of Directors granted inducement stock option awards covering an aggregate of 29,760 shares and inducement restricted stock unit awards covering an aggregate of 22,320 shares of Mineralys common stock to two new non-executive employees.

The awards were granted under Mineralys’ 2025 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Mineralys. The option awards will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the total shares underlying the options vesting on the first anniversary of the awards’ vesting commencement date, September 8, 2026, and 1/48th of the total shares underlying the options vesting following each one-month period thereafter, subject to continued service. The restricted stock unit awards will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting on each of the first four anniversaries of the awards’ vesting commencement date, September 8, 2026, subject to continued service. The awards were granted as an inducement material to the new non-executive employees entering into employment with Mineralys, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Mineralys

Mineralys Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease, obstructive sleep apnea and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is an investigational, proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn, X and Bluesky.

Contact:

Investor Relations

investorrelations@mineralystx.com

Source: Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc.


Pennsylvania Compensation
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