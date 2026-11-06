SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Mineralys Therapeutics Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - November 6, 2026

November 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and aldosterone-related adverse outcomes in comorbid conditions such as chronic kidney disease, obstructive sleep apnea and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, announced today that, on November 3, 2026, the Compensation Committee of Mineralys’ Board of Directors granted an inducement stock option award covering 14,880 shares and an inducement restricted stock unit award covering 11,160 shares of Mineralys common stock to a new non-executive employee.

The awards were granted under Mineralys’ 2025 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Mineralys. The option award will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the total shares underlying the award vesting on the first anniversary of the award’s vesting commencement date, November 2, 2026, and 1/48th of the total shares underlying the award vesting following each one-month period thereafter, subject to continued service. The restricted stock unit award will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting on each of the first four anniversaries of the award’s vesting commencement date, November 2, 2026, subject to continued service. The awards were granted as an inducement material to the new non-executive employee entering into employment with Mineralys, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Mineralys

Mineralys Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease, obstructive sleep apnea and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is an investigational, proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn, X and Bluesky.

Contact:

Investor Relations

investorrelations@mineralystx.com


Pennsylvania Compensation
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Boston harbor and cityscape skyline view
Job Trends
U.S. bioscience jobs up 7% from 2021 to 2025: Report
November 2, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Several unsuccessful attempts at a red arrow that missed the target on a light red background. Failure in attempts to achieve goals. 3d render illustration
Career Advice
Opinion: Your company isn’t paying you what you’re worth
October 21, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Justice
Photo of Philadelphia downtown city skyline
Manufacturing
GSK pledges $800M to add biologics production capabilities in Pennsylvania
October 12, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Business people competing for market share in a tug-of-war battle
Job Trends
Pharmas face off for manufacturing talent amidst reshoring efforts
September 23, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel