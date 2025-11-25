MindImmune Extends Series A to $30M to Advance Inflammation-Focused Alzheimer’s Therapy into the Clinic and Appoints Isaac Stoner as CEO

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MindImmune Therapeutics, a private company developing new treatments targeting the inflammatory drivers of neurodegenerative disease, today announced two major milestones: the closing of a $10.2 million Series A extension, which brings the total Series A capital raised to $30 million and the appointment of Isaac Stoner as Chief Executive Officer. In addition, the company announced that Reetika Bhardwaj of Dolby Family Ventures and Isaac Stoner will join its Board of Directors. MindImmune’s founding CEO Stevin Zorn, PhD, will transition to the role of Chief Scientific Officer.

“Dr. Zorn and his co-founders have made a fundamental discovery that will change how we think about neurodegenerative diseases. MindImmune’s therapeutic programs have the potential to dramatically benefit Alzheimer’s patients by targeting the underlying inflammatory processes that damage synapses and blood vessels in the brain,” said Mr. Stoner. “I feel fortunate to be leading this talented company as we advance an important first-in-class therapeutic into clinical development.”

Mr. Stoner brings more than 18 years of experience in life sciences entrepreneurship and company building to MindImmune. He most recently served as entrepreneur-in-residence at Slater Technology Fund and as an advisor and limited partner at KdT Ventures. From 2017 to 2025, he co-founded and led Octagon Therapeutics, serving as CEO for five years. Earlier in his career, he held roles at Firefly BioWorks, Ion Torrent Systems, PureTech Health, the Martin Trust Center for MIT Entrepreneurship, Action Potential Venture Capital, and Genome Corp., and co-founded the non-profit Operation Thonapa. He holds a degree in biomedical engineering from Brown University and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

The financing was led by Dolby Family Ventures, with participation from Pfizer Ventures, Gates Frontier, Slater Technology Fund, RightHill Ventures, the Foundation for a Better World, and others. Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance the company’s lead candidate, MITI-101, into Phase 1 clinical studies. MITI-101 is a monoclonal antibody designed to prevent peripheral immune cells from entering the brain and driving neuroinflammation linked to Alzheimer's disease progression.

“We’ve been deeply impressed by the progress MindImmune has made since our initial investment, and we believe that Isaac is well positioned to lead MindImmune as the company grows,” said Reetika Bhardwaj, Principal at Dolby Family Ventures. “The company’s novel approach to modulating neuroinflammation has the potential to change the treatment paradigm for Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases.”

About MindImmune Therapeutics

MindImmune Therapeutics is a venture-backed biotechnology company developing products that target the immunological drivers of neurodegenerative disease. Its lead program, MITI-101, is designed to block the harmful recruitment of peripheral immune cells into the brain in patients with Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative conditions. By targeting a key upstream mechanism of neuroinflammation, MITI-101 has the potential to deliver a first-in-class therapeutic breakthrough that improves multiple aspects of neurodegeneration. For more information, please visit: www.mindimmune.com.

