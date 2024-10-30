MilliporeSigma Invests $76 Million to Expand ADC Manufacturing for Novel Cancer Therapies

Triples manufacturing capacity to meet increased global demand for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs)

Reinforces position as first commercially approved contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for ADCs in North America

Expansion to create 170 jobs at Bioconjugation Center of Excellence in St. Louis, Missouri

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, today announced a $76 million expansion of its ADC manufacturing capabilities and capacity at its Bioconjugation Center of Excellence facility in St. Louis, Missouri. This investment will triple existing capacity and enhance the company's contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) offering, reinforcing its commitment to clients and patients.









The investment represents a critical step in the company’s ongoing growth journey to partner with new and existing clients as they advance their drug development pipelines. With additional capacity and by scaling utilities and enhancing Process and Analytical Development (PAD) labs, MilliporeSigma will provide industry-leading support for early-stage and commercial bioconjugates. The company’s goal is to ensure clients can bring their innovations to market more effectively and with shorter turnaround times.

“We are shaping tomorrow’s cancer care, today. With this investment, we are not just enhancing our capabilities; we are investing in our clients’ success by accelerating innovation and development to ultimately deliver novel therapies to patients more quickly,” said Benjamin Hein, Head of Life Science Services, Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. “ADCs represent a transformative approach to oncology, enabling targeted therapies that minimize damage to healthy tissues. As the market for this novel modality grows and the medical community adopts them as first-line treatments, it may mean that fewer patients need invasive treatments like chemotherapy and radiation that cause significant side effects.”

The ADC capacity expansion project will:

Upgrade 34,000 square feet to benefit the Process and Analytical Development, Quality Control, Research and Development, Manufacturing, and Logistics departments.

Add new labs, a dedicated manufacturing buffer preparation facility, and a cold storage and a GMP-controlled room temperature (CRT) warehouse that will be located close to the existing facility.

Building on its reputation as the first commercially approved ADC CDMO in North America, the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, has made significant investments to expand its ADC manufacturing capabilities for clients worldwide. In 2022, the company opened its $65 million, 70,000-square foot facility in Verona, Wisconsin, USA, dedicated to doubling the production of the most highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) used in novel cancer therapies, including ADCs.

In addition to recent footprint and capacity expansions, the company continues to innovate differentiated technologies and platforms that accelerate the future potential of this novel modality.

In September 2024, the company launched the Mobius® ADC Reactor, the first scalable single-use mixer specifically designed for ADC manufacturing. MilliporeSigma also launched ChetoSensar®, a technology that alleviates ADC solubility challenges, as well as the ADCore portfolio of advanced payload intermediates, which significantly reduce development and manufacturing time by enabling more efficient synthetic pathways for some of the most common payloads used in ADCs, increasing speed-to-market by up to a year.

With more than 35 years of CDMO experience in the development and manufacturing of ADCs, HPAPIs, linker/payloads, and mAbs, MilliporeSigma has evolved alongside the bioconjugate market, offering significant expertise in both clinical and commercial manufacturing:

Clinical services : Supported more than 60 Investigational New Drugs (INDs), representing ~20% of all ADCs entering clinical trials.

: Supported more than 60 Investigational New Drugs (INDs), representing ~20% of all ADCs entering clinical trials. Commercial services : Supported approximately 50% of commercially approved ADCs with bioconjugation or linker/payload services.

: Supported approximately 50% of commercially approved ADCs with bioconjugation or linker/payload services. Integrated services: Leveraged its extensive CDMO experience in viral vector, lipids, LNP, and mRNA manufacturing — from pre-clinical to commercial — helping to accelerate drug development timelines and production with a single, highly experienced partner.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide1. ADCs are one of the most promising drug modalities for cancer treatment. Since 2017, there has been a significant increase in approvals for ADCs. This growth is attributed to advancements in linker and conjugation technologies that improve safety and efficacy, as well as the designation of ADCs as first-line therapies. As a result, confidence in this modality has risen, leading to an annual increase of over 30% in the number of molecules in the global ADC pipeline. As the pipeline matures with continuous and accelerated approvals, the ADC therapeutics market is expected to grow at 15% CAGR by 20282, substantiating this modality’s promise as a targeted novel therapy.

The ability of ADCs to reach and target diseased cells without damaging nearby healthy tissues is also demonstrating significant potential beyond oncology, particularly with innovative bioconjugates like Antibody-Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs) and Radioimmunoconjugates. These bioconjugates are being explored for a variety of applications, including autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and neurodegenerative disorders. This expanding scope highlights the transformative role of bioconjugates in advancing personalized medicine across diverse therapeutic areas.

About the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

The Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada, has more than 27,000 employees and more than 55 total manufacturing and testing sites worldwide, with a portfolio of more than 300,000 products focused on scientific discovery, biomanufacturing and testing services. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and electronics.

Around 63,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people’s lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2023, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 21 billion in 65 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark “Merck” internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare and EMD Electronics in electronics. Since its founding in 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company’s technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. For more information about Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, visit http://www.emdgroup.com

1 “Global Cancer Facts & Figures 4th Edition, https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/cancer-org/research/cancer-facts-and-statistics/global-cancer-facts-and-figures/global-cancer-facts-and-figures-4th-edition.pdf

2 “Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market - Global Forecast to 2028,” https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/antibody-drug-conjugates-market-122857391.html

