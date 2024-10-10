MiLaboratories Secures Series A, Raising Total Funding to $10 Million to Revolutionize the World of Genomic Research

The San Francisco-based company with an R&D facility in Bilbao has also unveiled its Platforma.bio Software Development Kit, transforming how biologists analyze genomic data to drive drug discovery and advance adjacent fields in medicine.

This latest financing bolsters the company’s efforts to transform computational biology on a global scale and empower researchers with innovative tools to accelerate discoveries and advancements in the field

Led by Kfund with participation from Speedinvest, Acrobator Ventures, Ten13, Somersault Ventures, EGB Capital, and Courtyard Ventures

Series A capital to be utilized for attracting top-tier talent and expanding into new markets, with a strategic emphasis on the United States

MiLaboratories, a leader in computational biology innovation, is thrilled to announce the successful close of its Series A funding round, led by Madrid-based Kfund, with additional backing from Speedinvest and other prominent international investors. This funding milestone comes alongside the launch of its cutting-edge Platforma.bio Software Development Kit (SDK), a revolutionary tool that streamlines and transforms how biologists build and deliver analytics and insights from next-generation sequencing data.









Empowering Biologists to Overcome NGS Data Challenges and Accelerate Genomic Research

Biotech and pharmaceutical companies often face significant challenges when integrating next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology, particularly regarding computational infrastructure and scalability. One major issue is the biologists’ reliance on bioinformaticians to analyze the vast amounts of genomic data generated by NGS. Since bioinformatics requires specialized skills and computational resources, biologists frequently depend on overburdened bioinformatic teams, creating bottlenecks that delay research and actionable insights.

These challenges, along with data interoperability issues, high scaling costs, and the complexity of managing large datasets, further slow progress in drug discovery and research.

To overcome these hurdles, MiLaboratories has developed a high-performance software platform that empowers biologists to analyze NGS data independently. By providing an intuitive, scalable solution, MiLaboratories reduces the dependency on bioinformaticians, speeds up data processing, and integrates seamlessly with existing systems, accelerating research and fostering greater collaboration in genomics.

Platforma.bio SDK Equips Researchers with Intuitive Tools for Complex Computational Analysis

Platforma.bio offers a user-friendly, UI-centric design that simplifies the use of advanced computational biology tools, making them accessible to scientists without the steep learning curve of traditional systems. Researchers can focus on their work while the platform automates resource management, data handling, and complex processes.

In line with MiLaboratories’ commitment to academic research, the Platforma.bio Software Development Kit (SDK) is accessible from their open marketplace and is free for academic scientists, enabling them to develop custom analytical tools and applications. This open, collaborative approach fosters innovation and accelerates discovery by empowering researchers to tailor solutions to their specific needs.

“We believe that opening our platform to the developer community will accelerate the adoption of modern computational tools, setting the next level of biomedical research,” said Stan Poslavsky, CEO of MiLaboratories. “Today, therapy development is driven by data, algorithms, and AI. Our mission is to make cutting-edge computational advances accessible to researchers as they work towards discovering new drugs.”

Seeking the Talent to Drive Global Market Transformation

With a multi-billion dollar global market potential, MiLaboratories is poised to significantly scale its operations in the coming years by focusing its efforts on attracting top-tier talent and strategically expanding its operations, with a primary focus on the United States.

“Investing in platforms that bridge the gap between developers (in this case bioinformaticians) and business users (in this case biologists) is at the core of what we want to do in our fund. There is tremendous potential in democratizing access to complex data enabling the delivery of immunological insights,” remarked Miguel Arias, General Partner of Kfund.

For additional details about the new Platforma release or the Series A investment round, please reach out to press@milaboratories.com.

About MiLaboratories

MiLaboratories stands at the forefront of computational biology, creating game changing software solutions that redefine the parameters of biological research and development. Committed to innovation and user empowerment, MiLaboratories equips the scientific community with adaptable, cutting-edge tools designed to meet the dynamic demands of bioinformatics and biomedical research.

For more information, visit https://platforma.bio/.

About Kfund

Kfund is a multi-stage, multi-product fund family that supports entrepreneurs in Southern Europe and Latin America. With over €550 million in assets, the fund invests from the pre-seed stage to Series B, offering checks ranging from €100,000 to €15 million.

For more information, visit https://www.kfund.vc/

About Speedinvest

Speedinvest is a leading early-stage venture capital firm with more than €1 billion AuM and 40+ investors based in Berlin, London, Munich, Paris, and Vienna. Our dedicated sector-focused teams are the first to fund Europe’s most innovative technology startups and our in-house operational experts are on hand to offer founders ongoing support with growth, HR, market expansion, and more. Bitpanda, GoStudent, Wayflyer, Open, CoachHub, Schüttflix, TourRadar, Adverity, and TWAICE are among our portfolio of 300+ companies.

For more information, visit https://www.speedinvest.com/

About Acrobator

Acrobator is a seed-stage venture capital firm based in Amsterdam. It is focused on backing CIS/CEE/Baltics-originating founders building global software companies. We specialize in data-heavy and mid-layer technologies within fintech, tech bio, cyber security, robotics and enabling technologies. We support founders by means of a wide range of coaches and mentors.

For more information, visit https://www.acrobator.vc

