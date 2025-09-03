MicroGenDX’s New Testing Platform Cuts NGS Turnaround Time to 24 Hours for Life-Saving Decisions

Adoption of Illumina's MiSeq i100 Plus accelerates results delivery to next-day from sample receipt, speeding up patient care when time matters most.

MicroGenDX , a national pioneer in molecular diagnostics, has incorporated Illumina's MiSeq i100 plus sequencing platform to reshape the future of infectious disease testing. Since the MiSeq's rollout in July, MicroGenDX has been delivering its leading-edge Next-Generation DNA Sequencing (NGS) testing within 24 hours of sample receipt.

By shrinking the diagnostic delay, the time between test and treatment, healthcare providers gain insights that drive targeted care in critical cases.

Accelerating Critical Care Decisions When Time Matters

Dr. Jason Sniffen , an Infectious Disease physician from Orlando, FL, with 25 years of experience in treating complicated infections, recently treated a 51-year-old patient who developed wound drainage several weeks after a bifrontal craniotomy for tumor resection. Imaging revealed an epidural empyema requiring a bicoronal craniectomy with abscess evacuation. This serious, time-sensitive condition warranted rapid testing to help devise a treatment, so a sample was taken from the patient and sent to MicroGenDX.

After receiving the patient's sample, MicroGenDX identified and reported the presence of Cutibacterium acnes ( C. acnes ) in 24 hours - much faster than the five days or more needed for traditional culture.

"The ability to identify C. acnes so quickly alters the entire course of care," said Dr. Sniffen. "Instead of waiting nearly a week for cultures, this new technology provides answers the next day and allows for a more precise treatment plan for these serious cases."

According to Nick Sanford , PhD, VP of Medical Affairs at MicroGenDX, C. acnes is a slow-growing pathogen that can complicate neurosurgical infections. "Because it takes so long to culture, clinicians often have to treat broadly while they wait, even though such therapy can be suboptimal," he noted. "Next-day NGS eliminates that uncertainty, delivering results early enough to tailor antibiotics appropriately, helping prevent lasting brain damage in critical cases like this."

Validated Reliability

MicroGenDX's commitment to clinical excellence is underscored by their strict internal quality control processes and adherence to rigorous laboratory accreditations (e.g., CAP). Their validation of the new platform demonstrates that their superb test performance standards have been maintained:

Accuracy Sensitivity Specificity Bacterial 99.8% 99.7% 100% Fungal 99.9% 99.8% 100%

These strong sensitivity and specificity scores affirm that NGS tests processed on the new platform are reliable.

Activating Next-Level Patient Care

MicroGenDX is realizing the clinical potential of NGS to make 21st-century healthcare a reality.

MicroGenDX's ability to deliver both NGS and qPCR results in just one day, across 20 unique panel tests spanning specialties from women's health to wound care, is unmatched in the industry. The company accepts a diverse array of sample types, including cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), urine, vaginal swabs, semen, blood, bone, and more, further setting it apart from other NGS providers.

MicroGenDX is a national leader in NGS testing for microbial identification, having processed over 1 million samples. Its CLIA, CAP, and CLEP-certified lab serves thousands of providers and patients across various medical specialties, including urology, orthopedics, infectious disease, and women's health.

Learn more at microgendx.com or patients.microgendx.com

