Press Releases

Mesa Labs to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 14, 2026

December 19, 2025 
LAKEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB), a global leader in the design and manufacture of life science tools and critical quality control solutions, today announced that Gary Owens, President and CEO, and John Sakys, CFO will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14th, 2026. Management will participate in a Formal Presentation at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible here and on the Events & Presentations section of Mesa Lab’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.mesalabs.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the presentation.

About Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Mesa is a global leader in the design and manufacture of life science tools and critical quality control solutions for regulated applications in the pharmaceutical, healthcare and medical device industries. Mesa offers products and services to help our customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.

For more information about Mesa, please visit its website at www.mesalabs.com.

Mesa Laboratories Contacts: 
Gary Owens; President and CEO,
John Sakys; CFO
1-303-987-8000
investors@mesalabs.com


