Merit Medical to Participate in Upcoming Investors Conferences in August 2026

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that management will participate in the upcoming investor conferences:

The Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference, which is being held in Boston, MA from August 11-13, 2026.

Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, August 11th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





The Bank of America SMID Cap Conference, which is being held virtually from August 11-12, 2026.

Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, August 12th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





Live audio webcasts of the fireside chats will be accessible under the “Events” section of the Company’s investor relations website at Investor Events and Presentations - Merit Medical. Replays of the fireside chats will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.



ABOUT MERIT MEDICAL

Founded in 1987, Merit is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves customers worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 800 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,500 people worldwide.

CONTACTS



PR/Media Inquiries

Sarah Comstock

Merit Medical

+1-801-432-2864 | sarah.comstock@merit.com

Investor Inquiries

Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC

ICR Healthcare

+1-443-213-0509 | mike.piccinino@icrhealthcare.com