Merit Medical Systems To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results On July 30, 2025

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the close of the stock market on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Merit plans to hold its investor conference call on the same day (Wednesday, July 30, 2025) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Central, 3:00 p.m. Mountain, and 2:00 p.m. Pacific).

To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast and slide deck can be accessed using this link. A link to both register for the conference call and view the webcast will be made available at www.merit.com.

