Merit Medical Releases 24-Month Efficacy Results from the Single-Arm Arteriovenous Graft (AVG) Cohort of the WRAPSODY Arteriovenous Access Efficacy (WAVE) Trial

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a global leader of healthcare technology, today announced 24-month efficacy findings from the non-randomized AVG cohort of the WAVE trial. Results of the AVG cohort were presented during the Late-Breaking Clinical Trials session at the annual VIVA Foundation3 Venous Endovascular Interventional Strategies (VEINS) conference held in Las Vegas, NV.

For the millions of patients diagnosed with advanced kidney disease, hemodialysis is a life-saving treatment that replaces the function of the kidneys. The administration of hemodialysis requires ongoing vascular access (access to blood vessels) that is commonly achieved through the surgical creation of an AVG in a central or peripheral vein. However, complications, such as stenosis (narrowing) or occlusion (blockage), in the patient veins required for vascular access are common. The WRAPSODY® Cell-Impermeable Endoprosthesis (CIE) is intended to help physicians restore vascular access in patients on hemodialysis who experience these complications.

The WAVE trial was designed to capture the performance of the WRAPSODY CIE. TLPP and ACPP outcomes were used to evaluate the ability of the device to restore functional vascular access in trial patients. Forty-three centers across the United States, South America, and the United Kingdom participated in the trial.

In the non-randomized arm of the WAVE trial, 112 patients with a stenosis or occlusion in their AVG were treated with the WRAPSODY CIE. The TLPP at 6 months was compared to historical outcomes (i.e., performance goals) and then documented over 24 months. The TLPP at 6 months exceeded the established performance goal (81.4% vs. 60%; p<0.0001). At 12 and 24 months, the TLPP for patients treated with the WRAPSODY CIE were 60.2% and 41.7%, respectively. At 12 and 24 months, the ACPP for patients treated with the WRAPSODY CIE were 36.2% and 25.7%, respectively.

“The ability of the WRAPSODY CIE to offer patients with a failing AVG the opportunity to extend vascular access is promising; the 24-month efficacy results will be of the utmost importance to physicians,” said Mahmood K. Razavi, MD, FSIR, FSVM, Interventional Radiologist and Medical Director of Clinical Research at St. Joseph Heart and Vascular Center in Orange, CA, and Co-Global Principal Investigator of the WAVE trial. Dr. Razavi presented results from the non-randomized arm of the trial at the VEINS conference.

“The opportunity to provide physicians with the evidence they need to inform patient care is a key priority at Merit,” said Martha G. Aronson, Merit’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The long-term data from the non-randomized arm of the WAVE trial have helped us to appreciate the value that the WRAPSODY CIE can provide patients and physicians.”

On December 19, 2024, the WRAPSODY CIE received premarket approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). On April 30, 2025, the device was approved by Health Canada. The WRAPSODY CIE previously received the Conformité Européenne (CE) Mark for commercial use in the European Union and is available in Brazil.

In the United States and Canada, real-world clinical outcomes of the WRAPSODY CIE are being evaluated in the WRAP North America Registry, which is designed to enroll up to 250 patients. For additional information on Merit’s WRAP North America Registry, please visit: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06807099.

Outside of North America, real-world outcomes of the WRAPSODY CIE are being evaluated in the WRAP Global registry.

1 TLPP was defined as the proportion of patients who did not require an intervention due to clinically driven target lesion revascularization or target lesion thrombosis.

2 ACPP was defined as the proportion of patients without loss of vascular access anywhere within the circuit from the time of their initial treatment to the need for reintervention or abandonment of vascular access.

