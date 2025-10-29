Merck Partners with Promega to Advance 3-D Cell Drug Discovery Technologies

Partnership combines Merck’s chemistry and organoid expertise with Promega’s assay technologies

Aims to improve researcher access to disease-relevant cell models

Strengthens Merck’s leadership in next-generation biology

DARMSTADT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merck, a leading science and technology company, has entered into a partnership with Promega Corporation, a global life science solutions and service leader based in Madison, Wisconsin in the US, to co-develop novel technologies that advance drug screening and discovery.

The agreement unites Merck’s strength in organoids and synthetic chemistry with Promega's market leading assay and reporter technologies. Together, the companies aim to develop assays capable of tracking cellular activity in real time using an innovative reporter system within three-dimensional (3D) cell cultures. These 3D cell cultures, also called organoids, mimic the human biology, where testing can be done in a model that is physiologically more relevant than traditional two-dimensional (2D) models.

“This partnership with Promega shows what is possible when two companies with a shared commitment to science join forces,” said Anand Nambiar, Head of Science & Lab Solutions for the Life Science business of Merck. “By combining our organoid expertise with Promega's advanced reporter technology, we aim to enable high throughput screening that helps researchers identify safer and more effective drug candidates for complex diseases such as cancer—and do it faster than ever before.”

“Collaborating with Merck allows us to push the boundaries of drug discovery,” said Tom Livelli, VP, Life Sciences Products & Services at Promega Corporation. “By combining our technological strengths, we are helping to create more relevant and accessible models for drug discovery, with the goal of enabling new insights and eventually better outcomes for patients.”

In addition to the primary co-development agreement, Merck and Promega have signed a separate agreement to explore the integration of Merck’s Duolink® with Promega’s HiBiT technologies. This aims to create new workflows for studying the protein interactions inside cells, providing researchers with deeper insights into cellular signalling and supporting applications in both biologics and small molecule drug discovery.

The partnership with Promega is one of the latest steps that Merck is taking to strengthen its leadership in next-generation biology and uniting complementary expertise to deliver the next wave of breakthroughs in drug discovery. In December 2024, Merck acquired HUB Organoids B.V., a pioneer in organoid technology, which expanded Merck’s capabilities in 3D cell culture and enhanced its portfolio with HUB’s foundational patents, advanced model generation, and high-throughput screening services. These strategic moves position Merck as a leader in providing researchers with the tools needed to bridge the gap between laboratory discoveries and clinical success.

About Merck

Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across life science, healthcare and electronics. More than 62,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people’s lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2024, Merck generated sales of € 21.2 billion in 65 countries.

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck’s technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare, and EMD Electronics in electronics.

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s portfolio of over 4,000 products supports a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. These tools and technologies have grown in their application over the last 45 years and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors.

