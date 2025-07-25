Merakris Therapeutics Spotlights Investigational New Drug, MTX-001, with Innovation Showcase Win at 2025 Advanced Wound Care Summit

MTX-001 recognized for its clinical and commercial potential for treating chronic non-healing venous leg ulcers (VLUs)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merakris Therapeutics announces it was selected as the winner of the 2025 Innovation Showcase at the Advanced Wound Care (AWC) Summit held last week in Boston. The award recognizes the most promising early-stage disruptive technology in wound care.

During the showcase, Merakris CEO Chris Broderick presented MTX-001, a first-in-class injectable biologic drug therapy derived from purified amniotic fluid for the treatment of non-healing venous leg ulcers (VLUs) including:

Total Addressable Market (TAM)/market opportunity & payer strategy

Key findings from ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of investigational new drug MTX-001

Mechanisms of action

Production scale manufacturing plan

A panel of industry experts selected Merakris for the award based on several criteria including clinical innovation, therapeutic potential, commercialization strategy, and overall impact on the wound care landscape.

“Standard therapies continue to fail many patients suffering from non-healing VLUs,” said Broderick. “Merakris is pioneering MTX-001 and developing a new class of regenerative biologics that address chronic wound closure. We’re honored to be recognized by the AWC Summit for our work to advance care in this underserved patient population.”

About Merakris Therapeutics

Merakris Therapeutics is a leading innovator in regenerative medicine focused on developing and commercializing biologically derived products for wound healing and other complex conditions. Leveraging advanced biologic manufacturing capabilities and a robust research pipeline, Merakris is committed to improving patient outcomes and advancing the science of regenerative therapies.

