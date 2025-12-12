Merakris Therapeutics Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Roger Ilagan to Present at Innovations in Wound Healing Symposium

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merakris Therapeutics, a regenerative medicine company developing biologic drug therapies for hard-to-heal wounds, announces that Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Roger Ilagan has been invited to present at the Innovations in Wound Healing (IWH) Symposium, taking place December 11–14, 2025 in Key West, Florida.

Dr. Ilagan will speak during the GR Consulting Lunch Symposium on December 13 at 12:00 p.m. ET, discussing “MTX-001: From Regulated Human Tissue Product to Biological Drug Candidate.” His presentation will focus on Merakris’ investigational new drug candidate MTX-001, including insights into biologic drug development, regulatory strategy, and the current research of multimodal therapies for chronic wounds.

“The Innovations in Wound Healing Symposium is an important venue for advancing the scientific conversation in our field,” said Dr. Roger Ilagan, Chief Scientific Officer at Merakris Therapeutics. “I look forward to sharing updates on MTX-001 and discussing how complex biologics may offer new possibilities for patients with challenging wounds.”

MTX-001 is a first-in-class injectable biologic derived from cell-free amniotic fluid and is being developed for complex lower extremity ulcers (VLUs). Part 1 of the ongoing Phase 2 study has been completed and published in the International Wound Journal in March 2025. MTX-001 is now being evaluated in Part 2 of the multicenter Phase 2 trial (NCT04647240), designed to further assess safety, tolerability, and secondary endpoints across a broader patient population. The therapy is also available through an Expanded Access Program (EAP) for patients with cutaneous wounds such as DFUs and pressure ulcers, who would not be eligible for clinical trial participation.

The Innovations in Wound Healing Symposium is a premier academic meeting that brings together clinicians, researchers, and industry leaders to discuss cutting-edge advances in tissue repair, regenerative science, host response, and therapeutic development.

About MTX-001

MTX-001 is a first-in-class injectable biologic drug candidate derived from cell-free amniotic fluid. It is currently under investigation for patients with venous leg ulcers (VLUs). The therapy is also available through an Expanded Access Program (EAP) for patients with cutaneous wounds such as DFUs and pressure ulcers, who would not be eligible for clinical trial participation.

Part 1 of the ongoing Phase 2 study has been completed and published in the International Wound Journal in March 2025. The therapy is currently in Part 2 of its multicenter Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT04647240) designed to build on these initial findings and further evaluate safety, tolerability, and efficacy.

About Merakris Therapeutics

Merakris Therapeutics is a leading innovator in regenerative medicine focused on developing and commercializing biologically derived products for wound healing and other complex conditions. Leveraging advanced biologic manufacturing capabilities and a robust research pipeline, Merakris is committed to improving patient outcomes and advancing the science of regenerative therapies.

