Mendoza Family Fund Surpasses $1 Million in Partnership with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Milestone marks the culmination of years of grassroots fundraising inspired by the family’s matriarch Elsa Mendoza’s journey with MS

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mendoza Family Fund, created in partnership with the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society, has surpassed $1 million to advance MS research toward a cure and making treatment more affordable and accessible. This milestone builds on the Mendoza family’s years of work toward a world free of MS.

Earlier this year, Las Vegas quarterback Fernando Mendoza, his brothers Alberto and Max and their parents, Elsa and Fernando, officially joined forces with the National MS Society to launch the Mendoza Family Fund. Inspired by his mother, Elsa, who has lived with MS for 18 years, Fernando marked the launch with a personal $500,000 commitment to support MS stem cell research at the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine.

The Fund grew out of the family's grassroots effort to support Elsa and others living with MS. What began with Fernando and Alberto partnering with local restaurants and rallying their college communities grew into a broader fundraising effort. Together, with Fernando's gift and continued support from generous donors, those efforts have now surpassed $1 million.

For the Mendoza family, the work is about much more than fundraising. It’s about turning their experience with MS into something that can help millions of other families.

“Our mom has taught our family so much about strength, resilience and positivity,” the Mendoza family says. “Launching the Mendoza Family Fund with the National MS Society has allowed us to take that commitment even further. Reaching this $1 million milestone is incredibly meaningful to our family, but we know the work doesn’t stop here. We want to help make treatment more affordable and accessible while advancing the research that will lead to cures and ultimately the end of MS.”

Elsa Mendoza added, “My family has always been my greatest source of strength throughout my journey with MS. I never imagined that our experience would inspire something that could help so many others. Reaching $1 million through the Mendoza Family Fund is an incredible milestone, and I’m so proud of what we’ve built together. I’m grateful to everyone who has supported all of us in the MS community along the way and hopeful for what we can accomplish together for a future without this disease.”

Nearly 1 million people in the United States are living with MS and there is currently no cure. Yet decades of scientific progress have brought researchers closer to stopping disease progression, restoring lost function and ultimately preventing MS. The Mendoza Family Fund is helping build on that progress.

Tim Coetzee, PhD, President and CEO of the National MS Society, added, “This incredible milestone reflects what can happen when a family turns its personal experience with MS into action. The Mendoza Family Fund is helping advance research while bringing greater awareness to the need for continued investment in a future free of MS. We’re grateful to the Mendoza family and everyone who has joined them in supporting people impacted by MS.”

To learn more about the Mendoza Family Fund, visit nationalmssociety.org/mendoza. To learn more about the Society and multiple sclerosis, visit nationalMSsociety.org .





About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system. Currently there is no cure. Symptoms vary from person to person and may include disabling fatigue, mobility challenges, cognitive changes and vision issues. Nearly 1 million people live with MS in the United States. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical to minimize disability. Significant progress is being made to achieve a world free of MS.

About the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

The National MS Society, founded in 1946, is the global leader of a growing movement dedicated to creating a world free of MS. The Society provides global leadership and funds research for a cure, drives change through advocacy and provides programs and services to help people affected by MS live their best lives. Connect to learn more and get involved: nationalMSsociety.org , Facebook , X , Instagram , Threads , YouTube or 1-800-344-4867.

Contact Info



Daphne Mack

media@nmss.org