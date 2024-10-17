Melinta Therapeutics Announces IDWeek 2024 Presentations Focused on Melinta’s Portfolio of Commercial and Investigational Stage Products

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Melinta Therapeutics, LLC (Melinta), a commercial-stage company providing innovative therapies for acute and life-threatening illnesses, announced today, ten scientific presentations with data focused on Melinta’s portfolio of commercial and investigational stage products to be shared at Infectious Disease Week (IDWeek) 2024, Oct. 16-19, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.





IDWeek is the combined annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), the HIV Medicine Association (HIVMA), the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS), and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists (SIDP).

Details of the presentations are provided below. The complete program of titles and abstracts can be accessed on the IDWeek 2024 website at www.idweek.org.

Melinta and Alliance Partner Posters and Oral Presentations

Product and Presentation Type Date/Time/Location Title Poster Number Rezafungin (poster) Friday, Oct 18 12:15 PM – 1:30 PM Activity of rezafungin against clinical isolates of uncommon species of candida spp. 1095 Rezafungin (poster) Friday, Oct 18 12:15 PM – 1:30 PM Week one outcomes of rezafungin vs caspofungin treatment for candidemia and invasive candidiasis (CIC): pooled analysis of two randomized trials exploring optimal echinocandin duration 1034 Cefepime-taniborbactam (poster) Friday, Oct 18 12:15 PM – 1:30 PM Cefepime-taniborbactam exhibits limited cross-resistance with ceftazidime-avibactam and ceftolozane-tazobactam against carbapenem-nonsusceptible enterobacterales and multidrug-resistant pseudomonas aeruginosa from the United States 2018-2022 1514 Cefepime-taniborbactam (poster) Friday, Oct 18 12:15 PM – 1:30 PM Assessment of cefepime-taniborbactam (FEP-TAN) transmembrane clearance (CL TM ) in an Ex vivo continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) model 1218 Cefepime-taniborbactam (poster) Friday, Oct 18 12:15 PM – 1:30 PM Susceptibility of carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE) and carbapenem-resistant pseudomonas aeruginosa (CRPA) with and without carbapenemases to cefepime-taniborbactam and comparators: GEARS antimicrobial surveillance program, United States, 2018-2022 1521 Cefepime-taniborbactam (poster) Friday, Oct 18 12:15 PM – 1:30 PM Cefepime pharmacodynamics against pseudomonas aeruginosa evaluated in a chemostat infection model: do generalized cephalosporin targets translate? 1241 Oritavancin (poster) Thursday, Oct 17 12:15 PM – 1:30 PM Acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections: a comparison of outpatient one-hour infusion oritavancin and inpatient vancomycin use 735 Meropenem-vaborbactam (poster) Friday, Oct 18 12:15 PM – 1:30 PM Unlocking potentials: the impact of meropenem, meropenem-vaborbactam, and ceftazidime-avibactam in combatting carbapenem-resistant enterobacter cloacae in epithelial lining fluid and serum 1258 Meropenem-vaborbactam (poster) Friday, Oct 18 12:15 PM – 1:30 PM Patient characteristics and clinical outcomes associated with meropenem/vaborbactam treatment in carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales pneumonia 1499 Meropenem-vaborbactam

(oral presentation) Thursday, Oct 17 3:15 PM – 4:30 PM Room 403B Population pharmacokinetics of meropenem-vaborbactam in acutely ill hospitalized patients with various degrees of renal dysfunction Oral Presentation

About Melinta Therapeutics, LLC

Melinta Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to providing innovative therapies to people impacted by acute and life-threatening illnesses. We focus our expanding portfolio on serving patients with an unmet need because that’s how we make the most meaningful impact. At Melinta, we’re visionaries dedicated to innovation while staying grounded in what matters most: patients. Our portfolio currently includes seven commercial-stage products: BAXDELA® (delafloxacin), KIMYRSA® (oritavancin), MINOCIN® (minocycline) for Injection, ORBACTIV® (oritavancin), REZZAYO® (rezafungin for injection), TOPROL-XL® (metoprolol succinate) and VABOMERE® (meropenem and vaborbactam). Melinta also licensed the U.S. commercial rights to the investigational agent cefepime-taniborbactam from Venatorx Pharmaceuticals in 2023. For more information about Melinta Therapeutics, our commitment to patients, and to learn about our portfolio of therapies, visit www.melinta.com.

