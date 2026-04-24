Medytox Holds 2026 Global Anatomy Workshop in Bangkok

Medytox Global Anatomy Workshop drew over 350 medical professionals from Taiwan, Japan, and Thailand.

Medytox joined the ICLAS 2026 industrial session to share the latest clinical insights and trends.

Medytox to set new aesthetic standards and scale its global academic, reaffirming its identity as global medical aesthetic company.

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Bangkok--Medytox (KOSDAQ: 086900), a leading global biopharmaceutical company, today announced the successful conclusion of the 2026 Global Anatomy Workshop in Bangkok. Held from April 22 to 24, the event drew approximately 350 participants—including medical professionals from Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, and South Korea.

Medytox chose Bangkok as the venue for this large-scale initiative due to its status as Asia's leading medical hub and a strategic gateway to markets in the Middle East and Europe. Following the success of the workshop, Medytox plans to establish its anatomy-based global workshops as a regular program.

On the first day, Professor Hee Jin Kim, the professor of Yonsei University, College of Dentistry, led the advanced aesthetics workshop themed on ‘Basic and Essential Anatomical Consideration for the Face and Neck.’ The curriculum emphasized that the true competitive edge in toxin and filler injections lies in anatomical mastery.

The program offered a balanced combination of theory and practice, covering facial and neck tissue structure, ultrasonography demonstration, injection mapping, and strategies for complication prevention and clinical response. Unlike typical programs focused solely on product promotion or aesthetic results, this workshop was highly praised by attendees for its focus on medical principles and anatomical practice.

"The safety and precision of facial procedures ultimately stem from an understanding of anatomical structures and the mechanism of action," Professor Kim explained. "Mastering neurovascular pathways and layered tissue structures, combined with the use of clinically proven products, is essential for maximizing long-term efficacy and patient satisfaction." He added, "To minimize resistance risk during repeated treatments, practitioners should choose products such as CORETOX that eliminate non-toxic proteins.”

Medytox plans to build a structured global academic network. By providing a specialized platform for international medical experts, the company aims to establish clinical standards for anatomy-based procedures and solidify its position as a leader in the medical aesthetics industry.

On the second day of the event, Medytox and its local subsidiary, Medytox Thailand, participated in the industrial session of the International Conference of Laser, Aesthetic Medicine and Surgery (ICLAS). Speakers from Korea, Japan, and Thailand offered in-depth discussions about the latest clinical insights based on their practical experiences.

During this session, speakers outlined procedures for forehead lifting using a combination of botulinum toxin and hyaluronic acid fillers, as well as safe and effective vaginal hyaluronic acid injection techniques. They also discussed perioral and jawline aesthetics using NEWLUX (marketed in Thailand as METATOX)—a next-generation toxin from Medytox’s subsidiary, NUMECO—and introduced combination treatments for periorbital wrinkles, reflecting current beauty trends in the Thai market.

On the final day, the program concluded with a visit to the Medytox Thailand office and prominent local clinics. This allowed the medical professionals to observe the overall operation of local medical systems and clinical environments, reinforcing their understanding of the regional market.

"This workshop allowed us to showcase our dedication to high medical standards," a Medytox official said. "A deep understanding of anatomy provides the scientific foundation for safe and effective aesthetic procedures. Medytox will continue to shift the treatment paradigm and redefine the standards of global medical aesthetics.”

Medytox Public Relations Team

Manager

Sun Hwa Choi

+82-2-6901-5864

shchoi@medytox.com

Assistant Manager

Min Kyeong Song

+82-2-6901-5468

mksong@medytox.com