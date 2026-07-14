Médunik Canada becomes exclusive distributor of INCRELEX® in Canada, strengthening support for children with a rare growth disorder

BLAINVILLE, QC, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Médunik Canada, a Canadian owned and operated pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the health and quality of life of people living with rare and debilitating diseases, part of Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group, is pleased to announce that it has become the exclusive distributor of INCRELEX® (mecasermin), a recombinant human insulin-like growth factor-1 (rhIGF-1), in Canada. This significant milestone aims to support continuity of supply of this important treatment for Canadian patients affected by this rare disease.

Mecasermin (rhIGF-1) therapy is indicated for the treatment of growth failure in children and adolescents from 2 to 18 years with confirmed severe primary insulin-like growth factor-1 deficiency (SPIGFD). SPIGFD is an ultra-rare endocrine disorder characterized by the body's inability to produce adequate levels of insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1), a hormone essential for normal childhood growth. Without appropriate treatment, children with SPIGFD might experience severely impaired growth, which can lead to significant short stature and its associated physical and emotional challenges.

"Becoming the exclusive distributor of INCRELEX® in Canada is a natural extension of Médunik Canada's mission to improve the lives of patients with rare conditions," said Carla Létourneau Director, Marketing Strategy, Médunik Canada. "Children living with severe primary IGF-1 deficiency face unique diagnostic and treatment challenges. We are proud to partner with ESTEVE to ensure continued access to this important therapy and to support families throughout their treatment journey."

ESTEVE, a global pharmaceutical company focused on delivering highly specialized treatments, partnered with Médunik Canada to distribute mecasermin (rhIGF-1) nationally, recognizing its established expertise in rare diseases and patient-centered support programs.

As part of the transition, Médunik Canada will maintain the existing patient support program, helping to ensure uninterrupted services for patients and caregivers.

"Early and accurate diagnosis of severe primary IGF-1 deficiency is critical to achieving optimal outcomes," said Dr Cheri Deal, Ph.D., M.D., Pediatric Endocrinologist, CHU Sainte-Justine. "Having a therapy like INCRELEX®, combined with comprehensive patient support and education, makes a meaningful difference for children who have limited treatment options. This partnership represents an important step forward for patients and healthcare providers."

Through this collaboration, Médunik Canada and ESTEVE reaffirm their shared commitment to supporting patients with rare diseases and the healthcare professionals who serve them across Canada.

ABOUT MÉDUNIK CANADA

Médunik Canada's vision is to improve the health and quality of life of Canadians living with a rare and debilitating disease. Founded in December 2009, and part of Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group, the company provides access to orphan drugs through strategic global partnerships as well as domestic and international research and development projects.

For more information about Médunik Canada, please visit https://medunikcanada.com/en/ .

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ABOUT DUCHESNAY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP

Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), with its affiliated companies, is headquartered in Blainville, Quebec. The Group consists of six pharmaceutical companies to meet the needs of patients in Canada, the U.S. and abroad. The companies are Duchesnay (Canada) and Duchesnay USA, both dedicated to women's health; Médunik Canada and Medunik USA, which provide treatments for rare and debilitating diseases; and Analog Pharma Canada and Analog Pharma, specializing in orphan generic medications. From its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, DPG exports its innovative treatments to more than 50 countries.

DPG is one of the eight companies across the country chosen to participate in the Government of Canada's Global Hypergrowth Project. This appointment offers exclusive and personalized support for at least two years, in order to accelerate its growth to become an anchor firm in the Canadian economy.

DPG is the winner of the 2024 Life Sciences Innovation Award by ADRIQ, the Association for the Development of Research and Innovation of Quebec, which recognizes DPG's healthy workplace culture and commitment to pharmaceutical innovation, while DPG president Éric Gervais is the recipient of the 2024 Bernard-Landry Award by ADRIQ which acknowledges his impactful leadership on Quebec's research and innovation ecosystem.

DPG, through its proprietary research and development, and through exclusive partnerships, offers innovative treatments for a variety of medical conditions in women's health, urology, oncology and for rare diseases, plus lower-cost generic medications. DPG recognizes the dedication and professionalism of its employees and promotes a positive culture and flexible work environment. It is deeply committed to environmental responsibility and to giving back to the community through the support of various charitable organizations.

For more information, please visit https://duchesnaypharmaceuticalgroup.com/en.

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SOURCE Médunik Canada