Meduloc Closes $4 Million Series B Financing Led by GenHenn Capital

Financing includes strong support from Pennsylvania investors and former Major League Baseball All-Star Andre Ethier

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meduloc, an orthopedic medical device company commercializing an innovative flexible nitinol intramedullary fracture fixation platform, today announced the closing of its $4 million Series B financing.

The round was led by GenHenn Capital, with participation from Life Sciences Greenhouse Investments (LSGI)1, Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania2, Broad Street Angels and former Los Angeles Dodgers player Andre Ethier, together with additional existing and new investors.

The participation of LSGI, Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania and Broad Street Angels reflects strong support from the Pennsylvania investment community, including significant backing from the Greater Philadelphia region.

The financing will support Meduloc's controlled alpha launch, continued generation of clinical evidence and development of the commercial infrastructure required to bring its fracture fixation platform to a broader range of surgeons and patients.

"Closing this financing is a significant milestone for Meduloc as we move from product development and regulatory clearance into controlled commercialization," said Sarah Sachinis, President and CEO of Meduloc. "We are extremely grateful for the confidence and support of our investors, and particularly proud of the strong backing we have received from the Greater Philadelphia and Pennsylvania life sciences and investment communities. This capital enables us to begin our alpha launch, build meaningful clinical experience and establish the foundation for broader adoption across adult and pediatric fracture care."

Meduloc's FDA-cleared, sterile, single-use system uses a flexible nitinol intramedullary implant designed to provide fracture stability while preserving anatomy and avoiding joint violation in certain applications. The platform can be used across a range of upper- and lower-extremity long-bone fracture applications in adult and pediatric patients.

"Meduloc has developed a differentiated technology with the potential to address important needs in fracture fixation," said Bill Hagaman of GenHenn Capital. "With FDA clearance, encouraging early clinical experience and an experienced team, the company has reached an exciting inflection point. We are pleased to lead this financing and support Meduloc as it enters its next phase of growth."

"As a former professional athlete, I have seen how injuries and recovery can affect both performance and quality of life," said Andre Ethier. "Meduloc's approach stood out to me because of its potential to provide surgeons with an innovative treatment option and help patients return to the activities that matter to them. I'm excited to support the team as it brings this technology into broader clinical use."

Meduloc expects to begin its controlled alpha launch in early August 2026, working with a select group of orthopedic surgeons and institutions to build clinical experience across multiple fracture applications and collect surgeon feedback to support future commercial expansion.

¹ This project was financed in part by a grant to Life Sciences Greenhouse Investments from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.2 This project was financed in part by a grant to Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

About Meduloc

Meduloc is an orthopedic medical device company focused on advancing fracture fixation through an innovative flexible nitinol intramedullary platform. Its FDA-cleared, sterile, single-use system is designed for use across a range of long-bone fracture applications in adult and pediatric patients. Meduloc's technology is intended to provide stable fixation while preserving anatomy and offering surgeons a versatile alternative for fracture treatment.

For more information, visit www.meduloc.com

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SOURCE Meduloc