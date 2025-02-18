Medtronic reports third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results

Delivering durable revenue growth with strong earnings power; strength in Pulsed Field Ablation, Pacing, Structural Heart, Diabetes, and Neuromodulation

GALWAY, Ireland, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) today announced financial results for its third quarter (Q3) of fiscal year 2025 (FY25), which ended January 24, 2025.

Key Highlights

Revenue of $8.3 billion increased 2.5% as reported and 4.1% organic

increased 2.5% as reported and 4.1% organic GAAP diluted EPS of $1.01 increased 2%; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.39 increased 7%

increased 2%; non-GAAP diluted EPS of increased 7% Company reiterates full year revenue and EPS guidance

Cardiac Ablation Solutions revenue increased low-20s on strength of pulsed field ablation (PFA) products

U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) announced coverage for Renal Denervation for the treatment of Hypertension expected to become final on or before October 11, 2025

Financial Results

$8.292 billion

Other revenue of $32 million in the current year and $53 million in the prior year; and

in the current year and in the prior year; and Foreign currency translation of - $103 million on the remaining segments.

Medtronic reported Q3 worldwide revenue of, an increase of 2.5% as reported and 4.1% on an organic basis. Organic revenue growth comparison excludes:

As reported, Q3 GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.294 billion and $1.01, respectively, representing a decrease of 2% and an increase of 2%, respectively. As detailed in the financial schedules included at the end of this release, Q3 non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS were $1.787 billion and $1.39, respectively, representing increases of 3% and 7%, respectively.

“We delivered strong earnings this quarter, with significant improvements in both our gross margin and operating margin on the back of our ninth quarter in a row of mid-single digit organic revenue growth,” said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. “We are starting to see the results from our long term investments in groundbreaking innovation, such as pulsed field ablation, to drive growth in some of the most attractive markets in MedTech.”

Cardiovascular Portfolio

$3.037 billion

CRHF results included mid-single digit growth in Cardiac Rhythm Management, driven by low-double digit growth in Cardiac Pacing Therapies, including mid-20s growth in Micra™ transcatheter pacing systems; Cardiac Ablation Solutions achieved low-20s growth on rapid adoption of the PulseSelect™ and Affera™ Sphere-9™ PFA systems

SHA results driven by high-single digit Structural Heart growth, excluding congenital, on the continued strength of the Evolut™ FX+ TAVR system, and high-single digit growth in Cardiac Surgery

CPV growth driven by high-single digit growth in balloons and mid-single digit growth in guide catheters and drug-coated balloons

Recent U.S. FDA approval for additional pulsed field ablation manufacturing site in Galway; immediately boosts Affera™ supply

Expanded U.S. presence in fast-growing carotid market with exclusive Contego Medical distribution agreement; includes recently FDA approved carotid stenting system and option to acquire; Contego Medical running clinical trial on next-generation transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR) system

Announced CMS opened a National Coverage Analysis (NCA) on Renal Denervation for the treatment of hypertension, with coverage expected to become final on or before October 11, 2025

The Cardiovascular Portfolio includes the Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure (CRHF), Structural Heart & Aortic (SHA), and Coronary & Peripheral Vascular (CPV) divisions. Revenue ofincreased 3.7% as reported and 5.0% organic, with mid-single digit increases in CRHF and SH&A, and a low-single digit increase in CPV, all on an organic basis.

Neuroscience Portfolio

$2.458 billion

CST driven by high-single digit Neurosurgery growth on continued adoption of the AiBLE™ ecosystem of enabling technology; CST in the U.S. grew high-single digits, winning share

Specialty Therapies results driven by mid-single digit growth in Pelvic Health on continued adoption of the InterStim X™ system; ENT grew low-single digits on strength in PTeye™ capital and disposables; Neurovascular, excluding China , grew mid-single digit with strength in flow diversion

, grew mid-single digit with strength in flow diversion Neuromodulation above market performance driven by low-double digit Pain Stim growth, including high-teens U.S. growth, on the continued launch of the Inceptiv™ spinal cord stimulator; Brain Modulation grew mid-teens globally and mid-twenties in the U.S. on the continued launch of the Percept™ RC deep brain stimulator (DBS) with BrainSense™ technology

Received CE Mark for BrainSense™ Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation (aDBS), a real-time closed-loop system

The Neuroscience Portfolio includes the Cranial & Spinal Technologies (CST), Specialty Therapies, and Neuromodulation divisions. Revenue ofincreased 4.4% as reported and 5.2% organic, with a low-double digit increase in Neuromodulation, mid-single digit increase in CST, and low-single digit increase in Specialty Therapies, all on an organic basis.

Medical Surgical Portfolio

$2.072 billion

SE results were affected by ongoing stapling segment pressures and a transient change in U.S. distributor buying patterns, partially offset by high-single digit growth in Emerging Markets and high-single digit growth in Advanced Energy on continued adoption of LigaSure™ vessel sealing technology

ACM performance included high-single digit declines in Nellcor™ blood oxygen management products on a 30% year-over-year market decline in U.S. respiratory-related hospitalizations in the quarter; this was partially offset by high-single digit growth in Perioperative Complications

The Medical Surgical Portfolio includes the Surgical & Endoscopy (SE) and the Acute Care & Monitoring (ACM) divisions. Revenue ofdecreased 1.9% as reported and decreased 0.4% organic, with flat organic result in SE and low-single digit organic decline in ACM.

Diabetes

$694 million

U.S. revenue grew mid-single digits on the continued adoption of the MiniMed™ 780G automated insulin delivery (AID) system, with an increase in the MiniMed™ 780G installed base and strong CGM attachment rates

International revenue grew low-double digits on increasing CGM attachment as users upgrade to the Simplera Sync™ sensor

Revenue ofincreased 8.4% as reported and 10.4% organic.

Guidance

Medtronic today reiterated its revenue growth and EPS guidance for FY25.

The company continues to expect FY25 organic revenue growth in the range of 4.75% to 5%. The organic revenue growth guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency and revenue reported as Other. Including Other revenue and the impact of foreign currency exchange, if recent foreign currency exchange rates hold, FY25 revenue growth would be in the range of 3.4% to 3.8%.

The company continues to expect FY25 diluted non-GAAP EPS in the range of $5.44 to $5.50. This includes an estimated -5% impact from foreign currency exchange based on recent rates. The company’s guidance represents FY25 diluted non-GAAP EPS growth in the range of 4.6% to 5.8%.

“EPS came in above the high end of our guidance range. We were pleased with the operational performance of the business this quarter, turning mid-single digit organic growth into leveraged earnings, highlighted by healthy gross margin improvement,” said Gary Corona, Medtronic interim chief financial officer. “Looking ahead, our restored earnings power continues. We will accelerate both top and bottom line growth in Q4, resulting in high-single digit adjusted EPS growth in the back half of our fiscal year.”

MEDTRONIC PLC WORLD WIDE REVENUE(1) (Unaudited) THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE REPORTED ORGANIC REPORTED ORGANIC (in millions) FY25 FY24 Growth Currency Impact(3) Adjusted FY25(4) Adjusted FY24(4) Growth FY25 FY24 Growth Currency Impact(3) Adjusted FY25(5) Adjusted FY24(5) Growth Cardiovascular $ 3,037 $ 2,929 3.7 % $ (38) $ 3,075 $ 2,929 5.0 % $ 9,145 $ 8,702 5.1 % $ (62) $ 9,207 $ 8,702 5.8 % Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 1,545 1,470 5.1 (18) 1,563 1,470 6.3 4,659 4,408 5.7 (26) 4,684 4,408 6.3 Structural Heart & Aortic 874 843 3.7 (13) 887 843 5.2 2,610 2,475 5.4 (21) 2,631 2,475 6.3 Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 618 616 0.3 (8) 626 616 1.6 1,876 1,818 3.2 (15) 1,891 1,818 4.0 Neuroscience 2,458 2,355 4.4 (21) 2,478 2,355 5.2 7,226 6,861 5.3 (29) 7,255 6,861 5.7 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 1,250 1,204 3.8 (9) 1,259 1,204 4.6 3,632 3,465 4.8 (15) 3,646 3,465 5.2 Specialty Therapies 732 726 0.8 (8) 740 726 1.9 2,181 2,126 2.6 (10) 2,191 2,126 3.1 Neuromodulation 476 425 12.0 (4) 480 425 12.9 1,413 1,270 11.2 (5) 1,417 1,270 11.6 Medical Surgical 2,072 2,112 (1.9) (32) 2,104 2,112 (0.4) 6,196 6,219 (0.4) (50) 6,246 6,219 0.4 Surgical & Endoscopy 1,596 1,616 (1.2) (26) 1,622 1,616 0.4 4,790 4,803 (0.3) (40) 4,829 4,803 0.5 Acute Care & Monitoring 476 495 (3.9) (5) 481 495 (2.8) 1,406 1,416 (0.7) (10) 1,417 1,416 — Diabetes 694 640 8.4 (12) 706 640 10.4 2,027 1,829 10.8 (8) 2,035 1,829 11.3 Total Reportable Segments 8,260 8,035 2.8 (103) 8,363 8,035 4.1 24,593 23,610 4.2 (149) 24,742 23,610 4.8 Other(2) 32 53 (41.1) (1) — — — 17 164 (89.9) (3) — — — TOTAL $ 8,292 $ 8,089 2.5 % $ (104) $ 8,363 $ 8,035 4.1 % $ 24,610 $ 23,775 3.5 % $ (152) $ 24,742 $ 23,610 4.8 %

(1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (2) Includes historical operations and ongoing transition agreements from businesses the Company has exited or divested, and specifically for the three months ended July 26, 2024, impacting year-to-date figures, $90 million of incremental Italian payback accruals resulting from the two July 22, 2024 rulings by the Constitutional Court of Italy relating to certain prior years since 2015. (3) The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates. (4) The three months ended January 24, 2025 excludes $71 million of revenue adjustments related to $32 million of inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (2) and $103 million of unfavorable currency impact on the remaining segments. The three months ended January 26, 2024 excludes $53 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2). (5) The nine months ended January 24, 2025 excludes $132 million of revenue adjustments related to $90 million of incremental Italian payback accruals further described in note (2), $106 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2), and $149 million of unfavorable currency impact on the remaining segments. The nine months ended January 26, 2024 excludes $164 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2).

MEDTRONIC PLC U.S. REVENUE(1)(2) (Unaudited) THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE REPORTED ORGANIC REPORTED ORGANIC (in millions) FY25 FY24 Growth Adjusted FY25 Adjusted FY24 Growth FY25 FY24 Growth Adjusted FY25 Adjusted FY24 Growth Cardiovascular $ 1,405 $ 1,373 2.4 % $ 1,405 $ 1,373 2.4 % $ 4,242 $ 4,149 2.2 % $ 4,242 $ 4,149 2.2 % Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 775 745 4.1 775 745 4.1 2,309 2,247 2.8 2,309 2,247 2.8 Structural Heart & Aortic 372 363 2.6 372 363 2.6 1,129 1,087 3.9 1,129 1,087 3.9 Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 258 265 (2.8) 258 265 (2.8) 804 816 (1.4) 804 816 (1.4) Neuroscience 1,689 1,556 8.5 1,689 1,556 8.5 4,931 4,614 6.9 4,931 4,614 6.9 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 943 875 7.8 943 875 7.8 2,724 2,560 6.4 2,724 2,560 6.4 Specialty Therapies 419 407 3.0 419 407 3.0 1,235 1,202 2.7 1,235 1,202 2.7 Neuromodulation 327 275 19.0 327 275 19.0 972 852 14.1 972 852 14.1 Medical Surgical 893 947 (5.8) 893 947 (5.8) 2,718 2,763 (1.6) 2,718 2,763 (1.6) Surgical & Endoscopy 623 663 (6.1) 623 663 (6.1) 1,928 1,971 (2.2) 1,928 1,971 (2.2) Acute Care & Monitoring 269 284 (5.1) 269 284 (5.1) 790 792 (0.2) 790 792 (0.2) Diabetes 236 224 5.6 236 224 5.6 683 629 8.7 683 629 8.7 Total Reportable Segments 4,223 4,100 3.0 4,223 4,100 3.0 12,573 12,154 3.4 12,573 12,154 3.4 Other(3) 15 20 (26.4) — — — 51 65 (21.3) — — — TOTAL $ 4,237 $ 4,120 2.8 % $ 4,223 $ 4,100 3.0 % $ 12,624 $ 12,219 3.3 % $ 12,573 $ 12,154 3.4 %

(1) U.S. includes the United States and U.S. territories. (2) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (3) Includes historical operations and ongoing transition agreements from businesses the Company has exited or divested.

MEDTRONIC PLC INTERNATIONAL REVENUE(1) (Unaudited) THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE REPORTED ORGANIC REPORTED ORGANIC (in millions) FY25 FY24 Growth Currency Impact(3) Adjusted FY25(4) Adjusted FY24(4) Growth FY25 FY24 Growth Currency Impact(3) Adjusted FY25(5) Adjusted FY24(5) Growth Cardiovascular $ 1,632 $ 1,556 4.9 % $ (38) $ 1,670 $ 1,556 7.3 % $ 4,904 $ 4,552 7.7 % $ (62) $ 4,966 $ 4,552 9.1 % Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 770 726 6.1 (18) 788 726 8.6 2,350 2,161 8.7 (26) 2,376 2,161 9.9 Structural Heart & Aortic 502 480 4.6 (13) 515 480 7.2 1,482 1,389 6.7 (21) 1,503 1,389 8.2 Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 360 350 2.6 (8) 368 350 4.9 1,072 1,002 7.0 (15) 1,087 1,002 8.5 Neuroscience 769 799 (3.7) (21) 790 799 (1.1) 2,295 2,248 2.1 (29) 2,324 2,248 3.4 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 307 329 (6.7) (9) 316 329 (3.9) 907 905 0.3 (15) 922 905 1.9 Specialty Therapies 313 319 (2.0) (8) 321 319 0.4 947 924 2.4 (10) 957 924 3.5 Neuromodulation 149 150 (0.7) (4) 153 150 1.8 441 419 5.4 (5) 446 419 6.5 Medical Surgical 1,180 1,164 1.3 (32) 1,211 1,164 4.0 3,478 3,456 0.6 (50) 3,528 3,456 2.1 Surgical & Endoscopy 973 953 2.1 (26) 999 953 4.9 2,862 2,832 1.1 (40) 2,902 2,832 2.5 Acute Care & Monitoring 206 211 (2.3) (5) 212 211 0.2 616 624 (1.4) (10) 626 624 0.3 Diabetes 457 416 9.9 (12) 470 416 12.9 1,344 1,200 12.0 (8) 1,351 1,200 12.6 Total Reportable Segments 4,038 3,935 2.6 (103) 4,141 3,935 5.2 12,020 11,456 4.9 (149) 12,169 11,456 6.2 Other(2) 17 34 (49.8) (1) — — — (35) 99 (134.8) (3) — — — TOTAL $ 4,055 $ 3,968 2.2 % $ (104) $ 4,141 $ 3,935 5.2 % $ 11,986 $ 11,555 3.7 % $ (152) $ 12,169 $ 11,456 6.2 %

(1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (2) Includes historical operations and ongoing transition agreements from businesses the Company has exited or divested, and specifically for the three months ended July 26, 2024, impacting year-to-date figures, $90 million of incremental Italian payback accruals resulting from the two July 22, 2024 rulings by the Constitutional Court of Italy relating to certain prior years since 2015. (3) The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates. (4) The three months ended January 24, 2025 excludes $86 million of revenue adjustments related to $17 million of inorganic revenue for the transition activity noted in (2), and $103 million of unfavorable currency impact on the remaining segments. The three months ended January 26, 2024 excludes $34 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2). (5) The nine months ended January 24, 2025 excludes $183 million of revenue adjustments related to $90 million of incremental Italian payback accruals further described in note (2), $55 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2), and $149 million of unfavorable currency impact on the remaining segments. The nine months ended January 26, 2024 excludes $99 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2).

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended (in millions, except per share data) January 24, 2025 January 26, 2024 January 24, 2025 January 26, 2024 Net sales $ 8,292 $ 8,089 $ 24,610 $ 23,775 Costs and expenses: Cost of products sold, excluding amortization of intangible assets 2,779 2,782 8,485 8,172 Research and development expense 675 695 2,048 2,060 Selling, general, and administrative expense 2,717 2,673 8,129 7,971 Amortization of intangible assets 416 419 1,243 1,274 Restructuring charges, net 43 20 120 114 Certain litigation charges, net 22 — 104 105 Other operating (income) expense, net (5) 17 (38) (13) Operating profit 1,646 1,483 4,519 4,091 Other non-operating income, net (72) (177) (403) (407) Interest expense, net 179 188 555 517 Income before income taxes 1,540 1,472 4,367 3,982 Income tax provision 237 135 737 936 Net income 1,303 1,337 3,630 3,045 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (9) (15) (24) (23) Net income attributable to Medtronic $ 1,294 $ 1,322 $ 3,606 $ 3,022 Basic earnings per share $ 1.01 $ 0.99 $ 2.80 $ 2.27 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.01 $ 0.99 $ 2.79 $ 2.27 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,282.4 1,329.7 1,286.7 1,330.1 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,286.2 1,331.7 1,290.6 1,332.4

The data in the schedule above has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited) Three months ended January 24, 2025 (in millions, except per share data) Net Sales Cost of Products Sold Gross Margin Percent Operating Profit Operating Profit Percent Income Before Income Taxes Net Income attributable to Medtronic Diluted EPS Effective Tax Rate GAAP $ 8,292 $ 2,779 66.5 % $ 1,646 19.9 % $ 1,540 $ 1,294 $ 1.01 15.4 % Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets — — — 416 5.0 416 339 0.26 18.5 Restructuring and associated costs(2) — (4) — 46 0.6 46 37 0.03 19.6 Acquisition and divestiture-related items(3) — (1) — 28 0.3 28 23 0.02 17.9 Certain litigation charges, net — — — 22 0.3 22 18 0.01 22.7 (Gain)/loss on minority investments(4) — — — — — 68 52 0.04 22.1 Medical device regulations(5) — (8) 0.1 11 0.1 11 9 0.01 18.2 Certain tax adjustments, net — — — — — — 15 0.01 — Non-GAAP $ 8,292 $ 2,766 66.6 % $ 2,169 26.2 % $ 2,130 $ 1,787 $ 1.39 15.7 % Currency impact 104 61 (0.3) (4) (0.4) (0.01) Currency Adjusted $ 8,396 $ 2,827 66.3 % $ 2,165 25.8 % $ 1.38 Three months ended January 26, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) Net Sales Cost of Products Sold Gross Margin Percent Operating Profit Operating Profit Percent Income Before Income Taxes Net Income attributable to Medtronic Diluted EPS Effective Tax Rate GAAP $ 8,089 $ 2,782 65.6 % $ 1,483 18.3 % $ 1,472 $ 1,322 $ 0.99 9.2 % Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets — — — 419 5.2 419 354 0.27 15.5 Restructuring and associated costs(2) — (12) 0.1 55 0.7 55 46 0.03 16.4 Acquisition and divestiture-related items(3) — (12) 0.1 58 0.7 58 52 0.04 10.3 (Gain)/loss on minority investments(4) — — — — — 24 24 0.02 — Medical device regulations(5) — (18) 0.2 26 0.3 26 21 0.02 19.2 Certain tax adjustments, net(6) — — — — — — (92) (0.07) — Non-GAAP $ 8,089 $ 2,740 66.1 % $ 2,042 25.2 % $ 2,055 $ 1,728 $ 1.30 15.2 %

See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated February 18, 2025. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Associated costs primarily include salaries and wages for employees supporting the restructuring activities, consulting expenses, and asset write-offs. (3) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and exit of business-related charges. (4) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (5) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union (E.U.) medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs, which are limited to a specific time period. (6) The net tax benefit primarily relates to a change in a Swiss Cantonal tax rate associated with previously established deferred tax assets from intercompany intellectual property transactions and the step up in tax basis for Swiss Cantonal purposes.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited) Nine months ended January 24, 2025 (in millions, except per share data) Net Sales Cost of Products Sold Gross Margin Percent Operating Profit Operating Profit Percent Income Before Income Taxes Net Income attributable to Medtronic Diluted EPS Effective Tax Rate GAAP $ 24,610 $ 8,485 65.5 % $ 4,519 18.4 % $ 4,367 $ 3,606 $ 2.79 16.9 % Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets — — — 1,243 4.9 1,243 1,017 0.79 18.3 Restructuring and associated costs(2) — (24) 0.1 154 0.6 154 124 0.10 19.5 Acquisition and divestiture-related items(3) — (17) — 15 0.1 15 3 — 73.3 Certain litigation charges, net — — — 104 0.4 104 86 0.07 17.3 (Gain)/loss on minority investments(4) — — — — — 41 14 0.01 61.0 Medical device regulations(5) — (27) 0.1 38 0.2 38 30 0.02 21.1 Other(6) 90 — 0.2 90 0.4 90 70 0.05 22.2 Certain tax adjustments, net(7) — — — — — — 49 0.04 — Non-GAAP $ 24,700 $ 8,417 65.9 % $ 6,162 24.9 % $ 6,051 $ 4,999 $ 3.87 17.0 % Currency impact 150 (72) 0.5 241 0.9 0.15 Currency Adjusted $ 24,850 $ 8,345 66.4 % $ 6,403 25.8 % $ 4.02 Nine months ended January 26, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) Net Sales Cost of Products Sold Gross Margin Percent Operating Profit Operating Profit Percent Income Before Income Taxes Net Income attributable to Medtronic Diluted EPS Effective Tax Rate GAAP $ 23,775 $ 8,172 65.6 % $ 4,091 17.2 % $ 3,982 $ 3,022 $ 2.27 23.5 % Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets — — — 1,274 5.4 1,274 1,078 0.81 15.4 Restructuring and associated costs(2) — (43) 0.2 237 1.0 237 198 0.15 16.5 Acquisition and divestiture-related items(3) — (24) 0.1 165 0.7 165 149 0.11 9.7 Certain litigation charges, net — — — 105 0.4 105 81 0.06 22.9 (Gain)/loss on minority investments(4) — — — — — 113 109 0.08 4.4 Medical device regulations(5) — (60) 0.3 88 0.4 88 70 0.05 20.5 Certain tax adjustments, net(8) — — — — — — 282 0.21 — Non-GAAP $ 23,775 $ 8,046 66.2 % $ 5,961 25.1 % $ 5,965 $ 4,988 $ 3.74 16.0 %

See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated February 18, 2025. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Associated costs primarily include salaries and wages for employees supporting the restructuring activities, consulting expenses, and asset write-offs. (3) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and exit of business-related charges. The nine months ended January 24, 2025, also include gains related to certain business or asset sales. (4) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (5) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union (E.U.) medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs, which are limited to a specific time period. (6) Reflects the recognition of incremental Italian payback accruals resulting from the two July 22, 2024 rulings by the Constitutional Court of Italy relating to certain prior years since 2015. (7) Primarily relates to amortization of previously established deferred tax assets from intercompany intellectual property transactions. (8) The net charge primarily relates to an income tax reserve adjustment associated with the June 2023, Israeli Central-Lod District Court decision and the establishment of a valuation allowance against certain net operating losses which were partially offset by a benefit from the change in a Swiss Cantonal tax rate associated with previously established deferred tax assets from intercompany intellectual property transactions and the step up in tax basis for Swiss Cantonal purposes.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited) Three months ended January 24, 2025 (in millions) Net Sales SG&A Expense SG&A Expense as a % of Net Sales R&D Expense R&D Expense as a % of Net Sales Other Operating (Income) Expense, net Other Operating (Inc.)/Exp., net as a % of Net Sales Other Non- Operating Income, net GAAP $ 8,292 $ 2,717 32.8 % $ 675 8.1 % $ (5) (0.1) % $ (72) Non-GAAP Adjustments: Acquisition and divestiture-related items(2) — (13) (0.2) — — (13) (0.2) — Medical device regulations(3) — — — (3) — — — — (Gain)/loss on minority investments(4) — — — — — — — (68) Non-GAAP $ 8,292 $ 2,704 32.6 % $ 672 8.1 % $ (18) (0.2) % $ (140) Nine months ended January 24, 2025 (in millions) Net Sales SG&A Expense SG&A Expense as a % of Net Sales R&D Expense R&D Expense as a % of Net Sales Other Operating (Income) Expense, net Other Operating (Inc.)/Exp., net as a % of Net Sales Other Non- Operating Income, net GAAP $ 24,610 $ 8,129 33.0 % $ 2,048 8.3 % $ (38) (0.2) % $ (403) Non-GAAP Adjustments: Restructuring and associated costs(5) — (10) (0.1) — — — — — Acquisition and divestiture-related items(2) — (40) (0.3) — — 42 0.2 — Medical device regulations(3) — — — (10) — — — — Other(6) 90 — — — — — — — (Gain)/loss on minority investments(4) — — — — — — — (41) Non-GAAP $ 24,700 $ 8,078 32.7 % $ 2,038 8.3 % $ 4 — % $ (443)

See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated February 18, 2025. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, exit of business-related charges, and gains related to certain business or asset sales. The nine months ended January 24, 2025, also include gains related to certain business or asset sales. (3) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs, which are limited to a specific time period. (4) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (5) Associated costs primarily include salaries and wages for employees supporting the restructuring activities, consulting expenses, and asset write-offs. (6) Reflects the recognition of incremental Italian payback accruals resulting from the two July 22, 2024 rulings by the Constitutional Court of Italy relating to certain prior years since 2015.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited) Nine months ended (in millions) January 24, 2025 January 26, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 4,516 $ 4,010 Additions to property, plant, and equipment (1,400) (1,161) Free Cash Flow(2) $ 3,116 $ 2,849

See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated February 18, 2025. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Free cash flow represents operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in millions) January 24, 2025 April 26, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,240 $ 1,284 Investments 6,682 6,721 Accounts receivable, less allowances and credit losses of $204 and $173, respectively 6,115 6,128 Inventories 5,610 5,217 Other current assets 2,865 2,584 Total current assets 22,513 21,935 Property, plant, and equipment, net 6,593 6,131 Goodwill 40,819 40,986 Other intangible assets, net 12,184 13,225 Tax assets 3,614 3,657 Other assets 4,250 4,047 Total assets $ 89,973 $ 89,981 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current debt obligations $ 2,622 $ 1,092 Accounts payable 2,286 2,410 Accrued compensation 2,281 2,375 Accrued income taxes 1,125 1,330 Other accrued expenses 3,526 3,582 Total current liabilities 11,840 10,789 Long-term debt 23,985 23,932 Accrued compensation and retirement benefits 1,063 1,101 Accrued income taxes 1,485 1,859 Deferred tax liabilities 452 515 Other liabilities 1,533 1,365 Total liabilities 40,358 39,561 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares— par value $0.0001, 2.6 billion shares authorized, 1,283,266,154 and 1,311,337,531 shares issued and outstanding, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 20,910 23,129 Retained earnings 31,317 30,403 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,839) (3,318) Total shareholders’ equity 49,387 50,214 Noncontrolling interests 228 206 Total equity 49,615 50,420 Total liabilities and equity $ 89,973 $ 89,981

The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine months ended (in millions) January 24, 2025 January 26, 2024 Operating Activities: Net income $ 3,630 $ 3,045 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,021 1,993 Provision for credit losses 96 62 Deferred income taxes (81) (250) Stock-based compensation 340 303 Other, net 14 265 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Accounts receivable, net (184) (140) Inventories (478) (530) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (157) (253) Other operating assets and liabilities (685) (485) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,516 4,010 Investing Activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (98) (74) Additions to property, plant, and equipment (1,400) (1,161) Purchases of investments (6,093) (5,422) Sales and maturities of investments 6,255 5,142 Other investing activities, net (111) (155) Net cash used in investing activities (1,447) (1,670) Financing Activities: Change in current debt obligations, net (1,070) 1,010 Issuance of long-term debt 3,209 — Dividends to shareholders (2,692) (2,753) Issuance of ordinary shares 400 206 Repurchase of ordinary shares (2,961) (510) Other financing activities, net 96 (44) Net cash used in financing activities (3,018) (2,091) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (95) (170) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (44) 80 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,284 1,543 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,240 $ 1,623 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Cash paid for: Income taxes $ 1,515 $ 1,403 Interest 567 568

The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

About Medtronic

Ireland

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway,, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), visitand follow on

