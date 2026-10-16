Medtronic Named to TIME Best Inventions of 2026 List for Stealth AXiS™ surgical system and Corsano™* multi-parameter wearable

Annual list recognizes inventions making the world better and smarter

GALWAY, Ireland, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the Stealth AXiS™ surgical system and the Corsano™* multi-parameter wearable have been named to the TIME Best Inventions of 2026 list.

The annual award highlights the most impactful new products and ideas of the year, assessed by TIME editors. The dual recognition highlights the Medtronic enterprise-wide commitment to transforming healthcare through connected technologies that help clinicians make more informed decisions and improve care delivery.

Advancing connected surgery with Stealth AXiS™



The Stealth AXiS™ surgical system was recognized for bringing planning, navigation, and robotic-assisted execution together in a single platform designed for complex procedures. The system addresses challenges in surgery, where technologies for planning, imaging, navigation, and execution are often fragmented across multiple systems.

Built within Medtronic's AiBLE™ smart ecosystem, the Stealth AXiS™ system supports spinal, cranial, and ear, nose, and throat (ENT) procedures by integrating real-time data, advanced imaging, and AI-based capabilities into the surgical workflow to create a more connected approach to care across the surgical journey.

"Being named a TIME Best Invention is meaningful recognition of the innovation behind the Stealth AXiS™ system and our commitment to advancing the connected surgical ecosystem," said Michael Carter, president of the Cranial and Spinal Technologies operating unit within the Neuroscience Portfolio at Medtronic. "Our goal is to help surgical teams work with greater connectivity and intelligence by bringing planning, navigation, and robotics together in one integrated platform."

Expanding continuous patient monitoring with Corsano™* multi-parameter wearable



The Corsano™* multi-parameter wearable was recognized for its ability to extend clinical visibility beyond traditional bedside monitoring through a lightweight, tetherless wearable designed to capture key vital parameters and trending information to inform clinical decision making. Manufactured by Corsano Health B.V. and distributed in the U.S. and Western Europe by Medtronic, the wearable provides clinicians access to patient data in near real time, from the hospital to the home setting.

While spot checking alone can leave patients unmonitored 96% of the time1, the medical-grade wearable monitors pulse rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO₂), respiration rate, skin temperature, and activity, helping clinicians access timely patient information while enabling patient mobility and comfort.

"This recognition on the TIME Best Inventions list is a testament to what's made possible by the next generation of patient monitoring," said Kate Benedict, president of the Acute Care & Monitoring operating unit within the Medical Surgical Portfolio at Medtronic. "The Corsano™* multi-parameter wearable meaningfully expands our portfolio of wearable patient monitoring solutions and reflects our commitment to helping clinicians stay connected to patient data wherever care is delivered, enabling more informed decisions with patient insights."

About Medtronic



Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

About the Cranial & Spinal Technologies Business at Medtronic



As the global market leader, Medtronic Cranial and Spinal Technologies is transforming the standard of care in spine and cranial surgery by putting patients first and addressing the complex challenges faced by spine and neurosurgeons. With a portfolio of 150 products covering more than 20 pathologies, we serve over 4 million patients annually. Building on a legacy of innovation, our AiBLE™ ecosystem integrates advanced technologies, data, and AI with a patient-centric approach, offering customizable solutions to enhance surgical precision, improve workflow efficiency, and pursue better outcomes, before, during, and beyond surgery.

About Acute Care & Monitoring



At Medtronic Acute Care & Monitoring, we put patients first by designing patient monitoring and airway management technologies that support care in the moments that matter. By simplifying clinical decision making, workflows, and operational performance, we help care teams stay focused on patients while helping organizations create sustainable value from their technology investments. We do this to support our vision: to enable personalized patient care, anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit medtronic.com/ACM.

About the Ear, Nose, & Throat Business at Medtronic



Medtronic's Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) business is the global market leader in ENT, delivering innovative technologies that impact nearly 3 million patients each year. For more than 25 years, we have collaborated with physicians to advance care across the specialty. Our portfolio supports surgical procedures related to chronic rhinosinusitis and head and neck cancers, spanning surgical navigation, tissue health, powered instruments, localized drug delivery, intraoperative nerve monitoring, and parathyroid detection. As the global leader in ENT navigation since the introduction of the LandmarX™ image-guided surgery system in 1998, we continue to advance the field with next-generation platforms including the Stealth AXiS™ Surgical System. For more information, visit Medtronic.com/AXiSENT.

About Corsano Health



Corsano Health B.V. is a leading MedTech company that creates, manufactures, and sells advanced real-time remote patient monitoring solutions. With a CE-MDR medically certified system and FDA clearance, the Corsano™ multi-parameter wearable is setting new standards for continuous monitoring, focusing on our mission to lower healthcare costs and support clinical teams in improving outcomes and patient experiences. For more information, visit https://corsano.com/.

*The Corsano™* multi-parameter wearable is manufactured by Corsano Health B. V. and distributed by Medtronic. The Corsano™ multi-parameter wearable should not be used as the sole basis for diagnosis or therapy and is intended only as an adjunct in patient assessment. It is not intended for use in high-acuity environments or on acutely ill cardiac patients with potential to develop life-threatening arrhythmias, or for SpO 2 monitoring in conditions of high motion or low perfusion.

1Curry and Jungquist: A critical assessment of monitoring practices, patient deterioration, and alarm fatigue on inpatient wards: a review. Patient Safety in Surgery 2014 8:29.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:



Justin Paquette Ingrid Goldberg Public Relations Investor Relations +1-612-271-7935 +1-763-505-2696

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SOURCE Medtronic plc