SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Medtronic chairman and CEO Geoff Martha to speak at Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference

May 26, 2025 | 
2 min read

GALWAY, Ireland, May 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will participate in Bernstein's 41st Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer, will make a formal presentation beginning at 11:00 a.m. EDT (10:00 a.m. CDT). Immediately following the presentation, Martha will be joined by Thierry Piéton, Medtronic executive vice president and chief financial officer, to answer questions about the company.

A live webcast of the presentation and Q&A session will be available on May 29, 2025, by clicking on the Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com. An archive of the presentation and Q&A session will be available on the same webpage later in the day.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts

Erika Winkels

Public Relations

+1-763-526-8478

Ryan Weispfenning

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-chairman-and-ceo-geoff-martha-to-speak-at-bernsteins-strategic-decisions-conference-302464579.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Europe Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of Q1 2025: Updated
May 13, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Merck, GSK, Roche and More Present Key Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
European Union flags in front of the blurred European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium
Europe
With Tariffs Looming, EU and US Pharmas Make Demands of European Commission
April 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Courtesy of Sarepta Therapeutics
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Committee Recommends EU Trials of Sarepta’s Elevidys Continue, Day After Holds
April 4, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky