Medsynaptic to Showcase Medsynapse PACS and Orthopedic Imaging Solutions at AAOS 2026 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#3DSolutions--Medsynaptic, a global provider of enterprise imaging and PACS solutions, today announced its participation in the AAOS Annual Meeting to be held in New Orleans from 3rd March to 5th March. Medsynaptic will showcase its latest generation Medsynapse PACS platform along with advanced imaging and orthopedic workflow solutions tailored for the U.S. healthcare market.

Medsynapse PACS is US FDA–cleared, HIPAA-compliant, and recognized as the 2026 Best in KLAS award winner in the PACS (Global) Asia segment — reflecting commitment to clinical excellence, security, and customer satisfaction.

AAOS is one of the world’s largest gatherings of orthopedic professionals, and Medsynaptic’s presence underscores its strategic focus on expanding in the United States with scalable, high-performance imaging solutions for orthopedic practices, hospitals, and ambulatory centers.

Advanced PACS Built for Orthopedic Excellence

At Booth # 532, Medsynaptic will demonstrate its cutting-edge PACS featuring:

High-speed image rendering and zero-footprint viewer

Seamless multi-location access for distributed practices

Integrated reporting and workflow optimization

Cloud and hybrid deployment models for U.S. healthcare providers

The platform is designed to meet the demanding needs of orthopedic imaging, including large study volumes, high-resolution diagnostic requirements, and collaborative review workflows across multiple sites.

Successful U.S. Deployment

Medsynaptic has successfully implemented its PACS platform within a 20 Provider orthopedic practice in the United States through its trusted distributor, Pro Form Services, LLC. The deployment supports a distributed clinical environment and has enhanced image accessibility, workflow efficiency, and centralized data management.

Integrated Orthopedic Templating with Orthoview

In addition, Medsynaptic will highlight its partnership with Orthoview by Materialise, a global leader in medical software and 3D solutions. Through this collaboration, Medsynaptic offers an integrated orthopedic templating solution embedded directly within its PACS platform which enables orthopedic surgeons to perform digital templating for joint replacement and other procedures seamlessly eliminating the need for separate systems and enhancing surgical planning accuracy and efficiency.

Strengthening Presence in the U.S. Market

“Medsynaptic is committed to delivering intelligent, scalable imaging solutions that empower orthopedic practices to improve efficiency and patient outcomes,” said Richard Burkhard, VP of Sales (Eastern US), Medsynaptic. “Our participation at AAOS 2026 reflects our growing footprint in the U.S. and our dedication to innovation through partnerships.”

With a steadily expanding presence in global healthcare markets, Medsynaptic is seeking to partner with established healthcare IT distributors, system integrators, and value-added resellers (VARs) across the United States as distribution partners. Please connect with richard.burkhard@medsynaptic.com for further details.

Attendees at AAOS 2026 are invited to visit Medsynaptic’s booth # 532 to experience live demonstrations of its PACS and integrated orthopedic imaging solutions.

About Medsynaptic

Medsynaptic is a global provider of enterprise imaging and PACS solutions serving hospitals, diagnostic centers, and specialty practices. With 1000+ installations across multiple countries, Medsynaptic delivers scalable, secure, and workflow-driven imaging platforms designed to meet the evolving demands of modern healthcare.

For more details please visit - https://www.medsynaptic.com/ or contact – sales@medsynaptic.com. Download brochure - http://bit.ly/4s5UzAd

sales@medsynaptic.com