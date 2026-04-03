MedOne and Nanodropper Announce Early Success of MediSplit Program, Demonstrating Reduced Cost, Improved Adherence, and Reduced Side Effects

ROCHESTER, Minn., April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MedOne, an innovative pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) focused on outcomes-driven care, and Nanodropper, a leader in precision medication delivery solutions, today announced early results from the MediSplit program, a value-based clinical care path designed to improve medication adherence and reduce side effects for patients using prescription eye drops.

The MediSplit program provides eligible MedOne members with complimentary Nanodroppers when filling select ophthalmic prescriptions. The initiative aims to address common challenges associated with eye drop medications, including waste, inconsistent dosing, and treatment-related side effects.

Nanodropper's device reduces the volume of each eye drop, helping patients extend the life of their medication while minimizing systemic exposure that can contribute to side effects. When deployed at scale through MedOne's pharmacy network, the solution offers a promising pathway for improved outcomes and cost efficiencies.

Early outcomes from the program demonstrate significant improvements in both adherence and patient experience:

100% of participants reported never missing a dose due to running out of medication , compared to 40% prior to using Nanodropper

, compared to 40% prior to using Nanodropper 100% reported never missing a dose due to unwanted side effects , down from 20%

, down from 20% 100% of participants indicated they would like to continue receiving Nanodroppers

36% reported a reduction in side effect prevalence, while 53% reported a reduction in side effect severity

These results highlight the potential of pairing innovative medical devices with pharmacy benefits to drive meaningful clinical and behavioral outcomes.

"The partnership with Nanodropper adds an innovative enhancement to this clinical program focusing on limiting waste and delivering savings to clients and patients," said Dr. Nathan Harold, Chief Pharmacy Officer at MedOne. "Our clients trust us to be responsible stewards of their resources and the MediSplit program is one of our many strategies that keep their best interests in mind."

The MediSplit program represents a new model for pharmacy benefit design: integrating medical devices as value-based services. By aligning incentives around outcomes rather than utilization, the program demonstrates how simple, low-cost interventions can significantly enhance both patient adherence and overall treatment experience.

Demonstrated Cost Savings and ROI

Patients enrolled in the MediSplit program were using eye drop medications costing health plans as much as $399 per month. By utilizing Nanodropper, MedOne achieved:

36% reduction in prescription drug costs for enrolled patients

for enrolled patients Average savings of $105 per claim

Up to $160 PMPM savings per medication

These early financial outcomes reinforce the value-based structure of the MediSplit program, demonstrating that improved clinical outcomes can be achieved alongside meaningful cost reductions for payers and employers.

"MedOne's leadership in launching MediSplit reflects a broader shift toward outcomes-driven pharmacy care," said Dr. Song, CEO and Founder of Nanodropper. "These early results validate the role that precision delivery tools can play in improving adherence, reducing side effects, and supporting value-based care models for payers and employers."

As healthcare stakeholders continue to seek innovative solutions that balance cost and quality, the MediSplit program serves as a proof point for the integration of medical devices into value-based pharmacy strategies.

About MedOne

MedOne is a transparent pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) dedicated to unlocking the right prescription medications at the best prices for self-funded employers and their members. By aligning financial incentives and leveraging innovative clinical programs, MedOne focuses on enhancing the members' pharmacy benefit experience, improving clinical outcomes, and reducing overall net cost.

About Nanodropper

Nanodropper is a healthcare technology company focused on improving medication delivery through precision dosing solutions. Its flagship device is designed to optimize eye drop administration, helping patients reduce waste, improve adherence, and minimize side effects.

Media Contact for Nanodropper:



Ariana Rodriguez



Marketing Manager



ariana@nanodropper.com

Media Contact for MedOne:



Natalie Listerud



Senior Marketing Manager



nlisterud@medone-rx.com



630-862-7569

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SOURCE Nanodropper