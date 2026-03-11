Medline Inc. announces closing of secondary offering of Class A common stock and full exercise of underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares

NORTHFIELD, Ill., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medline Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLN) (“Medline”) announced today that it has closed its secondary offering of 86,250,000 shares of Medline Inc.’s Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Inc., The Carlyle Group Inc., Hellman & Friedman LLC and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (the “Selling Stockholders”) at a price to the public of $41.00 per share, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 11,250,000 shares of Medline’s Class A common stock.

Medline did not sell any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and did not receive any of the proceeds from the sale.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan acted as global coordinators and joint bookrunning managers. Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies, UBS Investment Bank, Evercore ISI, BMO Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, MUFG, RBC Capital Markets, Santander, Societe Generale, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo Securities, Wolfe | Nomura Alliance, Leerink Partners, Macquarie Capital, Mizuho, Piper Sandler, Truist Securities and William Blair acted as bookrunning managers, and Blackstone Capital Markets, Carlyle, Baird, Rothschild & Co, Stifel, BTIG, ING, IMI – Intesa Sanpaolo, NCMG, Perella Weinberg, Academy Securities, AmeriVet Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, C.L. King & Associates, Drexel Hamilton, Loop Capital Markets, Mischler Financial Group, Inc., R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Siebert Williams Shank and Tigress Financial Partners acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Medline

Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company employs more than 45,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “foreseeable,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potentially,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” or “would,” or similar words or phrases that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to matters such as our industry, business strategy, costs, and costs savings, impacts of accounting standards and guidance, goals and expectations, market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, legal matters, trends, and other financial and operating information. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to various risks, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that may cause actual results to differ from expected results. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in Medline’s registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, relating to the offering and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Medline’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Medline’s periodic filings with the SEC. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Medline’s filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intent or obligation to update any “forward-looking statement” made in this press release to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results over time.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Karen King

Global Head Investor Relations

Patrick Flaherty

Director, Investor Relations

(847) 247-7222

IR@medline.com

Media Relations:

Ben Fox

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(224) 327-9999

media@medline.com

