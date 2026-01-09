MEDIPOST Inc. Announces $140 Million in Funding to Accelerate Late-Stage Clinical Development

Funding will support a planned Phase III U.S. clinical trial in 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEDIPOST Inc., a biotechnology company developing allogeneic, umbilical cord blood-derived stem cell therapies for inflammation-driven degenerative diseases, today announced that its parent company, MEDIPOST Co., Ltd., has closed on $140 million in funding.

The investment, led by Skylake Equity Partners and Crescendo Equity Partners, with participation from Korea’s leading growth equity fund, was completed at the parent-company level and will accelerate the company’s Phase III trial of its investigational mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy to treat symptomatic cartilage defects in patients with knee osteoarthritis, an inflammation-driven degenerative disease, by expanding scientific and operational capabilities, building infrastructure, and scaling manufacturing processes.

“The funding from Korea’s top growth equity funds fuels MEDIPOST’s global expansion as we prepare to advance into Phase III clinical evaluation in the U.S., with trial initiation anticipated in early 2026,” said Edward Ahn, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of MEDIPOST Inc. “It allows us to move into late-stage development while continuing to build the clinical, operational and manufacturing foundation needed to bring scalable, off-the-shelf regenerative therapies closer to patients.”

Umbilical cord blood–derived stem cell therapies bring together biologically young cells, immune tolerance and scalable manufacturing, underscoring the innovation and long-term promise of regenerative medicine as a rapidly advancing field.

“MEDIPOST Inc. has demonstrated a disciplined approach to regenerative medicine development, grounded in strong science and clinical rigor,” said Kevin Lee Ph.D., Managing Partner & CEO of Crescendo Equity Partners. “We are pleased to support the company as it continues to invest in its platform and prepare for the next phase of clinical development.”

“Our mission is to develop regenerative therapies that are accessible, scalable and grounded in strong science and clinical rigor,” Ahn stated. “This is an important milestone in advancing our programs in the U.S. and strengthens the foundation for continued clinical and operational growth.”

ABOUT MEDIPOST Inc.

MEDIPOST Inc. is a biotechnology company developing allogeneic, umbilical cord blood-derived stem cell therapies for inflammation-driven and degenerative diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of regenerative medicine built on its proprietary stem cell technology platform with a focus on scalable, off-the-shelf therapeutic approaches. Learn more at www.medi-post.com.

