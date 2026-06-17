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Press Releases

Medincell Reports FY 2025-26 Annual Results

June 17, 2026 | 
2 min read

A year marked by solid execution, with



  • Continued UZEDY® ramp-up, supporting royalty growth
  • Olanzapine LAI advancing into regulatory review ahead of its expected U.S. launch in Q4 2026 by Teva1
  • The first AbbVie program progressing toward the initiation of clinical development
  • The expansion of both partnered and internal R&D pipelines
  • Continued strengthening of the technology platform

MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medincell (Paris:MEDCL):

Key Financial Highlights

 

Total revenues

€24.3 million, including €9.3 million of UZEDY® royalties, confirming the evolution of the revenue model

Operating result

€(20.8) million, reflecting a planned increase in operating expenses to €45.0 million (+17% year-over-year) to support pipeline expansion and long-term value creation

Liquidity position

€84.8 million2 strengthened by successful fund raising of €48.2 million in March 2026, attracting top-tier US and European healthcare investors

Medincell continues to transition towards multiple commercialized innovative products based on its technology, increasingly supporting milestone and recurring royalty revenues. FY 2025–26 reflects this trend, with strong growth in UZEDY® royalties and a disciplined increase in investments to support future growth. As anticipated, year-over-year comparisons are impacted by the absence of non-recurring milestone revenues recorded in the prior year, which affects the comparability of total revenues.

Christophe Douat, CEO of Medincell, said:

“FY 2025–26 reflects an important transition phase for Medincell. Building on UZEDY’s strong performance and the expected commercial launch of Olanzapine LAI by our partner Teva later this year, we are advancing the next phase of our ‘Shift to Growth’ strategy.

We are building a pipeline of highly differentiated, innovation-driven products designed to deliver sustainable value for patients, partners and shareholders, while generating milestones and recurring high-margin revenues over time.”

For the full press release, please click on the following link: https://www.medincell.com/news/

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company developing and licensing long-acting injectable treatments across multiple therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments are designed to ensure adherence to medical prescriptions, enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and reduce their environmental impact.

medincell.com

_______________________________

1 Subject to regulatory approval

2 Composed of €62.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and €22.0 million in low-risk financial investments

 


Contacts

David Heuzé
Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG
david.heuze@Medincell.com / +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

Grace Kim
Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance
grace.kim@medincell.com / +1 (646) 991-4023

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