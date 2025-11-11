Medincell Appoints Dr Grace Kim, Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance, to Advance into Next Stage of US Capital Growth

MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medincell, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering long-acting injectable therapies, today announced the expanded role of Dr Grace Kim, Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance.

Over the past two years, Grace has played a key and successful role within the Medincell team, with the initial and decisive shaping of the company’s US capital growth strategy and advancing cross-border initiatives.

As Medincell enters a pivotal growth phase, Dr. Kim will build on this foundation to lead and execute the next stages of company’s U.S. capital growth strategy, driving long-term value for patients, partners, and investors.

About Dr Grace Kim

Dr Grace Kim serves as Medincell's Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance, acting as an execution partner for the company's U.S. capital strategy and global expansion. Dr Grace Kim has two decades' experience in Capital Markets, Corporate Strategy, and Investment Banking. Grace previously served as Chief Strategy Officer of Molecular Templates and CEO of SNO Bio. She also leads a longstanding NY biotech advisory. With a $10 billion track record, Grace has driven value for >160 companies including BeiGene/BeOne, Biomarin, Cullinan Therapeutics, Zai Lab, Aimmune/Nestle, Immunity Bio, and Umoja Biopharma. Grace's training in medicinal chemistry and pharmacology includes studies at the University of Chicago, a doctorate from the University of Florida, and MBA studies at Wharton. She is published in Nature Clinical Oncology and holds an adjunct faculty position at Columbia University. Grace is also a Board Advisor for Life Science Cares.

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable treatments across multiple therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments are designed to ensure adherence to medical prescriptions, enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and reduce their environmental impact.

www.medincell.com

David Heuzé

Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG

david.heuze@Medincell.com / +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

Grace Kim

Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance

grace.kim@medincell.com / +1 (646) 991-4023

Nicolas Mérigeau / Arthur Rouillé

Media Relations

Medincell@newcap.eu / +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Louis-Victor Delouvrier / Alban Dufumier

Investor Relations France

Medincell@newcap.eu / +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94