MedImpact Offers Low Cost, Unbranded Ustekinumab-aekn Biosimilar to Any Specialty Pharmacy in the US

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedImpact Holdings Inc. today announced that it will have access to an unbranded biosimilar ustekinumab-aekn at a significantly lower cost than the reference Stelara® (ustekinumab). The biosimilar, distributed by Anda, an affiliate of Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., will be available for direct purchase from MedImpact’s preferred partner, Birdi, Inc., by any licensed specialty pharmacy.

“Today, a drug’s cost rises at each step in the supply chain,” said Arpit Patel, MedImpact Senior Vice President of Trade Relations and Supply Chain. “We designed our unbranded strategy to bypass these costs to deliver far greater value to pharmacies and payers, and a more affordable treatment option for patients.”

As specialty drug costs continue to rise and pharmacies continue to close, MedImpact’s unbranded biosimilar strategy provides specialty pharmacies with a new sourcing option and access to lower prices. It also gives payers across healthcare—and not just MedImpact clients—greater flexibility, choice, and control over one of their greatest cost drivers.

As part of a broader move to reduce the industry’s reliance on rebates and enhance price transparency, payers and members will gain access to the low cost at the point of sale.

By using an FDA-designated interchangeable biosimilar purchased from Anda, an affiliate of Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., a company with proven biosimilar expertise, this strategy is expected to drive increased physician prescribing and enhanced patient acceptance, and ultimately deliver meaningful cost savings.

“MedImpact’s specialty strategy is deeply rooted in the principle that pharmacies, members, and payers should not have to compromise access for affordability, and this strategy delivers on that promise,” said Patel. “The unbranded ustekinumab-aekn, an interchangeable biosimilar to the reference drug Stelara®, is the first of many products we will be providing to expand access, drive affordability, and transform the specialty drug market.”

The unbranded ustekinumab-aekn biosimilar is expected to be available for purchase on January 01, 2026.

To learn more about the unbranded ustekinumab-aekn biosimilar, please contact info@medimpact.com.

About MedImpact

San Diego-based MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc. is the nation’s largest independent health solutions, technology, and pharmacy benefit management provider. For 35 years, MedImpact has helped commercial and government healthcare payers improve member health, manage benefits, and reduce drug costs. Today, MedImpact serves more than 20 million members and processes more than $40 billion in pharmacy transactions annually. To learn more, visit us online, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact us at info@MedImpact.com.

