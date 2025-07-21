Medicus Pharma Ltd. to Present at BTIG Virtual Biotech Conference 2025

About Medicus Pharma Ltd.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) ("Medicus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the scheduling of the Fireside chat of Dr. Raza Bokhari, Executive Chairman and CEO, at the BTIG Virtual Biotech Conference 2025.Wednesday, July 30, 20259:20 a.m. ETThe Fireside Chat will be livestreamed for registered investors and a recording will be available on the conference portal following the event for conference attendees.The Company's lead asset, SkinJect Inc., is a development stage biotechnology company focused on commercializing a novel treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer, especially basal cell carcinoma (BCC), using a patented dissolvable doxorubicin-containing microneedle array (D-MNA). D-MNA delivers the chemotherapeutic agent transdermally at the site of the lesion to eradicate tumor cells.The Company is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical study for SKNJCT-003 in nine (9) clinical sites across the United States which commenced randomizing patients in August 2024. In March 2025, the Company also announced a positively trending interim analysis for SKNJCT-003 demonstrating more than 60% clinical clearance. The interim analysis was conducted after more than 50% of the then-targeted 60 patients in the study were randomized. The findings of the interim analysis are preliminary and may or may not correlate with the findings of the study once completed. In April 2025, the investigational review board increased the number of participants in SKNJCT-003 to ninety (90) subjects. The Company also announced expanding clinical trial sites in Europe.The Company also has a clinical design (SKNJCT-004) currently underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The study is expected to randomize thirty-six (36) patients in four (4) sites in the UAE. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD) is the principal investigator, along with Sheikh Shakbout Medical City (SSMC), Burjeel Medical City (BMC), and American Hospital of Dubai (AHD). Insights Research Organization and Solutions (IROS), a UAE-based contract research organization, is coordinating the clinical study for the Company. IROS is a M42 portfolio company.In June 2025, the Company announced entering into a definitive agreement to acquire Antev Ltd. (""), a UK-based clinical stage biotech company, developinga next generation GnRH antagonist, as a first in market product for cardiovascular high-risk advanced prostate cancer patients and patients with first acute urinary retention relapse (AURr) episodes due to enlarged prostate. The transaction is expected to close before the end of August 2025.Carolyn Bonner, President(610) 636-0184Anna Baran-Djokovic, SVP Investor Relations(305) 615-9162To view the source version of this press release, please visit