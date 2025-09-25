SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Medicovestor, Inc. Wins First Place at the Next Star North America Biomedical Special Competition in Boston, part of the 2025 Entrepreneur Next Star Million Prize Global Challenge

September 25, 2025 | 
2 min read

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicovestor, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer treatment, announced today that it has been awarded First Place in the 2025 Next Star North America Biomedical Special Competition held in Boston. This prestigious recognition highlights Medicovestor’s groundbreaking work on its two first-in-class ADC platforms, ADoBind, targeting pancreatic cancer, and ADoTope, targeting ovarian cancer.

Award

As a result of this achievement, Medicovestor has received an official invitation to compete in the 2025 Entrepreneur Next Star Million Prize Global Challenge, to be held in Nanshan, Shenzhen in November 2025. The global challenge brings together leading innovators from around the world to showcase transformative technologies with the potential to make a significant impact on human health.

“Our first-place finish in Boston is a testament to the strength of our science and the dedication of the Medicovestor team,” said Seah H Lim, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Medicovestor, Inc. “ADoBind and ADoTope represent a new era of precision oncology, combining dual mechanisms of action and innovative antibody engineering to address some of the most difficult-to-treat cancers. We are honored to bring our vision to the global stage in Shenzhen.”

Medicovestor’s proprietary platforms are designed to enhance the “A” (antibody) component of ADCs, increasing tumor antigen copy number and expanding the addressable market. Both ADoBind and ADoTope leverage dual cytotoxic mechanisms—payload-mediated and intrinsic antibody cytotoxicity—providing a differentiated approach to treating solid tumors with high unmet medical needs.

The company is currently advancing its lead ADoBind candidate for pancreatic cancer and its lead ADoTope candidate for ovarian cancer through IND-enabling studies, with clinical trials anticipated to begin in the near future.

About Medicovestor, Inc.

Medicovestor, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to transform cancer treatment. With proprietary platforms ADoBind and ADoTope, Medicovestor is focused on expanding the therapeutic reach of ADCs through innovative antibody engineering, dual payload delivery, and dual cytotoxic mechanisms. The company’s lead programs target pancreatic and ovarian cancers, addressing urgent unmet needs in oncology.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Lin H Ong CA
Chief Operating Officer
Medicovestor, Inc.
Email: Lin.Ong@medicovestor.com
Website: www.Medicovestor.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b189c9a3-749b-4db1-a3ed-464699798a80


Massachusetts Pancreatic cancer Ovarian cancer
