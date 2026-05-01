Medical Component Specialists to Support Advanced Catheter Innovation at The Catheter R&D Masterclass in Ireland

Medical Component Specialists (MCS) , a premier manufacturer of precision medical components, today announced its participation as a supporting organization at The Catheter R&D Masterclass. Hosted by Eyedea Medtech, the highly anticipated event will take place May 28-29, 2026, at the Prototyping and Education Facility in Westport, Mayo, Ireland.

The Catheter Systems Lab is an exclusive, dual-purpose educational program designed for senior engineers with over a decade of experience in catheter-based medical device development. Over the course of two days, industry leaders will engage in a deep exploration of catheter design, materials science, structural reinforcement, and end-to-end manufacturing pathways.

As a supporting organization, Medical Component Specialists will play a vital role in the event's structured insight and data capture initiatives. The masterclass will facilitate meaningful technical dialogue, allowing MCS to gain direct feedback from experienced engineers regarding current material usage, process limitations, and unmet needs in tubing, components, and assemblies.

The masterclass presents an unparalleled opportunity for MCS to engage directly with the senior engineers who are actively designing the next generation of catheter systems. By collaborating in a hands-on prototyping environment, the company aims to capture real-world feedback that will directly guide future material innovation and ensure its precision manufacturing capabilities continue to solve the most complex challenges in the MedTech industry.

Throughout the event, attendees will apply real-world principles of lamination, braiding, coiling, and outer polymer systems. This practical environment aligns perfectly with MCS’s core manufacturing strengths . With over six decades of precision grinding expertise, MCS supplies critical components to the interventional market, including custom PTFE glass mandrels, guidewires, and more, backed by a robust Quick Ship Program designed to accelerate R&D projects.

The insights gathered at The Catheter R&D Masterclass will be leveraged to help MCS better align its high-quality product offerings with the evolving demands of advanced peripheral, neurovascular, and cardiovascular device architectures.

To learn more about Medical Component Specialists and its precision manufacturing capabilities, please visit us online .

About Medical Components Specialists: Medical Components Specialists (MCS) is a contract manufacturer specializing in precision grinding for medical device OEMs worldwide. With over six decades of expertise , MCS provides orthopedic and interventional devices, tooling, and instrumentation trusted by global medical manufacturers. The company operates FDA-registered, ISO 13485-certified facilities, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability.

Contacts:

Grant Niewinski

Director of Business Development

gniewinski@medicalcomponentspecialists.com

312-607-5589

SOURCE: Medical Components Specialist, Inc

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire