Medical Component Specialists Appoints Pedro Moreira to Multisite Quality Manager III as Costa Rica Facility Begins Operation

Medical Component Specialists (MCS), a leading provider of medical components, proudly announces the appointment of Pedro Moreira as Global Multisite Quality Manager III.

Medical Component Specialists (MCS), a leading provider of medical components, proudly announces the appointment of Pedro Moreira as Global Multisite Quality Manager III. Moreira's appointment reinforces the company's commitment to world-class supply chain reliability and marks a critical step in scaling its global infrastructure and modernizing quality operations.

Moreira will lead the quality implementation at MCS's newly launched, state-of-the-art Costa Rican manufacturing facility . In his new role, he will oversee and scale quality infrastructure to keep pace with production growth. He will also lead the implementation of a new quality management system (QMS) that is designed to modernize MCS's operations, bringing the company into the 21st Century through paperless workflows, streamlined SOPs, and the thoughtful use of AI.

As an experienced industrial engineer and quality executive, Moreira brings over thirty years of senior leadership to MCS. With 19 years dedicated to the medical device industry, he has a proven track record driving global growth for some of the world's leading CMOs and CDMOs. Prior to joining Medical Component Specialists, Moreira held senior quality leadership roles at organizations including Precision Concepts (Biomerics), Confluent Medical Technologies, and Smith & Nephew. Under his leadership at previous facilities, he maintained impeccable regulatory compliance, including zero FDA warning letters and zero major findings from Notified Bodies over extended tenures.

Moreira's unique expertise bridges foundational quality philosophies with cutting-edge technology. He was trained by senior Japanese experts in Lean Manufacturing under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and is currently expanding his technological expertise with advanced training in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence from MIT Professional Education.

Ultimately, Moreira's leadership will be instrumental in supporting a reliable global supply chain and the success of MCS's OEM partners. His blend of quality discipline, experience with leading CMOs, and technological vision will ensure the company's infrastructure scales to deliver the consistent quality , responsiveness, and reliability customers expect.

For more information about the company’s leadership team , capabilities, and global operations, please visit MCS online.

Contacts:

Grant Niewinski

Director of Business Development

gniewinski@medicalcomponentspecialists.com

312-607-5589

SOURCE: Medical Components Specialists, Inc.

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