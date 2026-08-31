Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) Melanoma Scan Beta Seeks First Volunteer Cohorts for Human-Submitted Image Dataset Testing

Company Advances Beyond Public Cancer Imaging Datasets With First Real-World User-Submitted Testing Phase

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that its MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta platform is seeking its first set of volunteers for human-submitted dataset testing - a significant step beyond the Company's prior work training and evaluating models solely on established public cancer imaging datasets.

Until now, development of MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta has centered on structured internal testing and AI model optimization using gold-standard public dermatology resources, including HAM10000, ISIC Archive collections, and TCIA melanoma cohorts. The move to a volunteer-submitted dataset is intended to introduce real-world image variability into the testing process, including differences in lighting, device type, distance, skin tone, and user-captured image quality.

The Company believes this transition is an important development milestone. Public benchmark datasets remain essential for foundational training. Human-submitted images add a second layer of evaluation that more closely reflects how users may actually capture and organize skin images in everyday conditions.

"This is a major step up from testing exclusively on established public datasets," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "Public archives gave us a strong technical foundation. Volunteer-submitted images allow us to evaluate how the platform handles real-world input. That is the next level of disciplined testing for MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta."

MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta is being developed as an AI-assisted imaging and body-map monitoring application intended to support image organization, cataloging, and longitudinal tracking of visible skin images over time. The platform remains in beta-stage development, has not received regulatory clearance, and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice or evaluation by a qualified healthcare provider.

Volunteer participation is expected to support internal evaluation of image intake, workflow consistency, body-map organization, and model performance on user-captured photographs. The Company will continue its multi-phase testing protocol as this first human-submitted dataset is collected and reviewed.

Investors and interested parties can learn more about Medical Care Technologies at:

https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Medical Care Technologies continues to advance its AI vision capabilities across health, wellness, and enterprise imaging applications while generating revenue through its operating subsidiaries.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

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