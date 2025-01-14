SUBSCRIBE
Median Technologies: Financial Communications Schedule for the First Half of 2025

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:


Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA-PME scheme eligible), announces the publication date for its 2024 results:

Publication

Date

2024 results

April 29, 2025*

*Distribution after the close of trading

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative imaging services and Software as Medical Devices, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median’s offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis™, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

Contacts

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES
Emmanuelle Leygues
VP, Corporate Marketing & Financial Communications
+33 6 10 93 58 88
emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com

Investors
Ghislaine Gasparetto
SEITOSEI ACTIFIN
+33 6 21 10 49 24
ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com

U.S. media & investors
Chris Maggos
COHESION BUREAU
+41 79 367 6254
chris.maggos@cohesionbureau.com

Press
Caroline Carmagnol
ALIZE RP
+33 6 64 18 99 59
median@alizerp.com

Earnings
