Medexus Holds Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Announces Election of Directors

Name For Against Ken d'Entremont 96.152% (11,049,314) 3.848% (442,207) Harmony Garges 96.152% (11,049,314) 3.848% (442,207) Benoit Gravel 79.163% (9,097,024) 20.837% (2,394,497) Michael Mueller 96.152% (11,049,314) 3.848% (442,207) Stephen Nelson 99.435% (11,426,618) 0.565% (64,903) Nancy Phelan 96.150% (11,049,109) 3.850% (442,412) Menassie Taddese 96.148% (11,048,914) 3.852% (442,607)

Toronto, Ontario and Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSX: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) today held its virtual annual meeting of shareholders. Medexus shareholders elected all nominees listed in Medexus's management information circular dated August 10, 2026 as directors through the next annual meeting. Shareholders also voted in favor of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditors and in favor of resolutions amending the company's equity incentive compensation plan.Detailed voting results for the election of directors are set out in the table below.Shareholders also cast 13,812,075 (99.560%) votes for and withheld 61,000 (0.440%) votes from the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditors, and cast 10,906,889 (94.912%) votes for and 584,632 (5.088%) votes against the resolutions amending Medexus's equity incentive compensation plan. All proposals were therefore approved.A report of the voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting will be filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities atMedexus is a leading pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform and a growing portfolio of innovative and rare disease treatment solutions. Medexus's current focus is on hematology and hemato-oncology products, including cell and gene therapy products, and historically also on rheumatology and allergy products. For more information about Medexus and its product portfolio, please see the company's corporate website atand its filings on SEDAR+ atKen d'Entremont | CEO, Medexus PharmaceuticalsTel: 905-676-0003 | Email:Brendon Buschman | CFO, Medexus PharmaceuticalsTel: 416-577-6216 | Email:Victoria Rutherford | Adelaide CapitalTel: 480-625-5772 | Email:Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, also known and/or referred to as "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements". The words "believes", "expects", "will", and similar words, phrases, or expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words, phrases, or expressions. Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ, and could differ materially, from the expectations contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material risk factors include, but are not limited to, those set out in Medexus's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including Medexus's most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this news release. Other than as specifically required by law, Medexus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.To view the source version of this press release, please visit